The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is set to bring its electrifying atmosphere to Visakhapatnam, with the Delhi Capitals already establishing their pre-season camp in the coastal city! Preparations are in full swing as several key Indian players, including the dynamic Rishabh Pant, have commenced their training. Adding to the anticipation, Australian cricket star, David Warner, who replaced Rishabh in the last season, announced his arrival in Visakhapatnam on 19 March via an Instagram post, exciting fans with the caption, “See you on Monday Vizag”. The Delhi Capitals team is scheduled to play their inaugural two home matches of the season at the ACA-VDCA Stadium, which has been chosen as their home ground for the matches on 31 March and 3 April.

The Delhi Capitals’ operations team has been diligently working with the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) to ensure top-notch arrangements for the upcoming games. A meeting with ACA officials, including Secretary SR Gopinath Reddy and CEO Siva Reddy, was held to finalize the details.

In a significant development, Sourav Ganguly, the esteemed Director of Cricket for the Delhi Capitals, has arrived in Vizag to oversee the pre-season camp. His arrival was celebrated with a warm reception at the team’s hotel, where he was honored by the staff and posed with a tiger mask, symbolizing the team’s fighting spirit for the season.

The coaching squad has been bolstered by the arrival of Ricky Ponting, who has landed in India to commence his coaching duties. Moreover, DC recently announced that the talented Australian youngster Jake Fraser-McGurk would be stepping in to replace Lungi Ngidi following an injury.

The team is particularly buoyant about the return of their captain, Rishabh Pant, who is poised for a powerful comeback after a year-long hiatus due to a car accident. Pant’s presence at the pre-season camp since March 13 has been a source of inspiration, with the wicketkeeper-batter expressing both excitement and nerves for the matches to come.

With the stage set in Visakhapatnam, the Delhi Capitals are eager to make a resounding statement in their home matches in IPL 2024, fueled by the passion of their players and the support of their fans! Vizagites, make sure to mark your calendars and keep an eye out for tickets. And if you’re an IPL fan visiting Visakhapatnam for the first time to view the DC home games, do remember to explore and make the most of the coastal city!

