The excitement is in the air as Vizag gears up to host the second international India vs England cricket test match between February 2 to 6. The cricketing extravaganza is part of a five-Test series scheduled across iconic Indian cities, promising an intense battle between two cricketing giants. The decision to host the test match was officially announced by ACA Secretary Gopinath Reddy at a media conference, with District Collector Mallikharjun, IAS, and other dignitaries present.

Addressing a press conference later, Gopinath Reddy revealed some fantastic news for cricket fans. Club players from the state can now secure match tickets for all five days of the test match at a nominal fee of just Rs 250. Additionally, they’ve opened the gates for 2,000 students to enter for free by simply showing their college ID card during the match days. According to Secretary of ACA, Gopinath Reddy, online ticket sales are set to kick off on January 15. The ticket prices for a single day range from Rs 100 to Rs 500, while a pass for the entire five-day season will cost between Rs 400 and Rs 1,500. Cricket enthusiasts can book tickets online through the Paytm app or the Insider.in website. For those who prefer offline options, tickets will be available from January 26 at two venues – Dr. YSR ACA VDCA Stadium, in PM Palem, and Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium at Resapuvanipalem.

Authorities have assured proper traffic management in and around the stadium, with Commissioner Ravishankar confirming necessary security measures. Cricket enthusiasts and students attending the match are advised to procure tickets and carry valid ID cards.

The detailed schedule of the India vs England test matches is as follows:

First Test – January 25-29 (Hyderabad)

Second Test – February 2-6 (Vizag)

Third Test – February 15-19 (Rajkot)

Fourth Test – February 23-27 (Ranchi)

Fifth Test – March 7-11 (Dharamsala)

As the cricketing world awaits the clash of titans, Vizag stands ready to provide a picturesque backdrop for the India vs England test match.

