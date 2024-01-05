Cricket enthusiasts are in for a treat as India gears up for a thrilling five-Test series against England. The five tests are scheduled from January to March 2024 and will played in different cities across the country. The India vs England test match series promises to be a riveting clash of cricketing giants, with matches scheduled in iconic Indian cities such as Hyderabad, Vizag, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamshala. India is currently playing a two match test series in South Africa, where they defeated the hosts and levelled the series 1-1.

The cricketing extravaganza is set to kick off in Hyderabad on 25 January, setting the stage for an intense battle between the two cricket powerhouses. The excitement will continue to build as the series unfolds in Vizag from February 2 to 6, followed by Rajkot from February 15 to 19, Ranchi from February 23 to 27, and the grand finale in Dharamshala from March 7 to 11. Notably, the absence of Tests in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Delhi has raised eyebrows, and the exclusion of Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, the world’s largest cricket ground, adds an intriguing twist to the series.

England, led by Ben Stokes, is determined to rewrite history by clinching a Test series victory in India for the first time since 2012 when Alastair Cook guided the team to a memorable 2-1 triumph. It may be recalled that India has defeated England in early 2021 with a 3-1 score. England managed to win the first Test in Chennai but faced setbacks in subsequent matches.

The detailed schedule of the India vs England test matches is as follows:

First Test – January 25-29 (Hyderabad)

Second Test – February 2-6 (Vizag)

Third Test – February 15-19 (Rajkot)

Fourth Test – February 23-27 (Ranchi)

Fifth Test – March 7-11 (Dharamsala)

Vizag, last hosting a Test match in 2019, at The Dr YS Rajashekar Reddy ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium, promises to provide a picturesque backdrop for the India vs England encounter. Cricket aficionados worldwide eagerly anticipate the clash of titans as England aims to conquer the challenging Indian terrain in this highly anticipated Test series after their previous defeat.

