Are you an avid traveller with an evergrowing list of international destinations you dream of exploring? Well, the good news is that you might be able to cross a few off your list without the hassle of obtaining a visa. Here’s a comprehensive guide to 10 enchanting Visa Free travel Countries from India, that await Indian passport holders, offering a plethora of attractions and culinary delights. And the best part? Most of these destinations are budget friendly, allowing you to have a enriching travel experience by spending minimum bucks. Embark on a adventurous and tropical journey, to make memories of a lifetime.

Kenya A Safari Wonderland

Discover the wonders of the Great Rift Valley, witness wildlife at Maasai Mara Reserve, and explore the beauty of Amboseli National Park, Lake Nakuru, and Lake Turkana. Dive into the local cuisine with Sukuma Wiki, Nyama Choma, Mutura, and Madazi for an immersive experience.

Visa free days: Beginning January 2024

Iran’s Rich History and Culinary Delights



Explore the historical wonders of Persepolis, Golestan Palace, and Naqshe Jahan Square in Iran. Delight your taste buds with the rich flavours of Kebab, Ghormeh Sabzi, and Koofteh Tabrizi. This historically amazing travel destination is sure to leave you in awe with its marvelous architectures and delightful food.

Visa free days: 30 days

Thailand Land of Temples and Exotic Cuisine



Thailand, a popular tourist destination for Indian travelers is now visa free for Indian residents. Apart from Bangkok and Phuket, you can discover the wonders of The Grand Palace, be amazed by Wat Arun Ratchawararam Ratchawaramahawihan, and soak in the beauty of Khao Yai National Park. Treat your palate to the delicious flavours of Guay Teow, Tom Yum Goong, and Pad Thai.

Visa free days: 30 days

Malaysia’s Blend of Modernity and Tradition



Marvel at the iconic Petronas Twin Towers, explore the beauty of Batu Caves and enjoy the excitement at Legoland Malaysia. Dive into a culinary adventure with the diverse flavours of Mee goreng mamak, Apam balik, and Nasi kerabu.

Visa free days: 30 days

Maldives Tropical Paradise Beckons



Another popular travel destination, Maldives, the beachy paradise is now visa free for Indian Travelers. Unwind on the pristine Maafushi Beach and absorb the beauty of this island nation. Indulge in the flavours of Maldivian cuisine with dishes like Garudhiya, Mas Huni, and Masroshi. Maldives is just the perfect getaway spot, if you want a quick and relaxing break from the everyday life.

Visafree days: 30 days

Mauritius A Tropical Getaway with Diverse Flavors



Discover the wonders of Black River Gorges National Park, Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Garden, and the surreal Chamarel Seven-Colored Earth Geopark. Delight in the flavours of Mauritian cuisine with must-try dishes like Dimsums, Boulettes, and Mine Frites.

Visa free days: 90 days

Nepal Cultural Marvels and Himalayan Landscapes



Explore the cultural marvels of Buddha Stupa, Pashupatinath Temple, and the iconic Swayambhu Maha Chaitya. Indulge in the diverse flavours of Nepali cuisine with must-try dishes like Dal Bhat, Momos, and Newari Khaja.

Visa free days: Is Visa free

Qatar Blend of Tradition and Modernity



Embark on a cultural journey at the National Museum of Qatar, stroll through the lively Souq Waqif, and marvel at the artistic wonders of the Museum of Islamic Art. Delight your taste buds with the exquisite flavors of Qatari cuisine, including Saloona, Warak Enab, and Majboos.

Visa free days: 30 days

Seychelles Tropical Bliss and Culinary Extravaganza



Explore the enchanting islands of Mahe, La Digue, and Praslin, and treat yourself to the delectable delights of Seychellois Cuisine. Seychelles is an underrated gem, with its pristine beaches and tropical forests. A highly budget friendly and less crowded option, Seychelles is a must visit travel destination.

Visa free days: 30 days

Sri Lanka Serene Landscapes and Flavorful Cuisine



Discover the vibrant city of Colombo, catch the waves at Arugam Bay, and explore the cultural gem, of Kandy. Indulge your taste buds in Fish Ambul Thiyal, Kottu, and Kukul Mas curry.

Visa free days: 30 days

Embark on a journey to these Visa Free travel Countries from India, immerse yourself in their cultural richness, and savour the diverse flavours they have to offer. Make the most of this opportunity to broaden your horizons by travelling to these Visa Free Countries without the paperwork hassle.

