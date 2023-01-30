The Cyclone Warning Centre in Visakhapatnam has flagged off a well-marked low-pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal that is likely to cause rains in the Southern coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh.

According to the official release, the low-pressure area formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining east equatorial Indian Ocean on Sunday. This new formation will likely move west-north-westwards over the southwest Bay of Bengal by Monday, 30 January 2023. This weather system will intensify into a depression and reach the coast of Sri Lanka by 1 February 2023.

According to the Andhra Pradesh Weatherman, B Sai Praneeth, the first shower of rains has begun along Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh borders. Residents of Tirupati and Chittoor districts can expect light showers today. The new low-pressure over the Bay of Bengal is reportedly spinning perfectly, which will result in a short spell of rains over the Tirupati-Renigunta-Srikalahasthi belt, added the weatherman.

As the temperatures have already started rising in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and other South Indian states, it may be observed that the transition to summer is starting to set in.

