Andhra Pradesh has recently been witnessing the coldest weather, with the lowest minimum temperatures dipping below normal. The streak seems to be continuing post the festival with yet another expected drop.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) of Amaravati, in its daily report, has stated that parts of Andhra Pradesh are expected to see another cold wave today and tomorrow. The minimum temperatures are likely to fall 2-3 degrees below normal over isolated places in the Rayalaseema District.

The daily report also stated that Visakhapatnam and other North Coastal Andhra Pradesh regions are likely to expect dry weather over the next few days. South Coastal AP and Yanam will also see dry weather conditions till 21 January 2023.

Speaking to Yo! Vizag, Andhra Pradesh Weatherman Sai Praneeth said, “We can expect the temperatures to come back to normalcy by the end of this week. Extreme cold temperatures have reduced to set in a warmer climate from next week. Partly cloudy skies are likely over the next two days over Vizag, but no rainfall is expected until the end of this month.”

Arogyavaram recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 12.5 degrees Celsius in the state yesterday. No rainfall has been predicted over the state.

