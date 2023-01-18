Cockfighting and other gambling activities are not uncommon sights during the Sankranti festive season in the Telugu states. Despite being an illegal practice, large numbers take part in these every year. During the recently concluded Sankranti season, the Anakapalli District Police booked cases against 345 persons for their involvement in cockfighting and gambling. The police also took 123 roosters in possession and seized Rs 3 lakhs in cash.

According to the police report, the three festive days, Bhogi (14 January), Sankranti (15 January), and Kanuma (16 January), witnessed illegal activities in several parts of the district. Reportedly, the punters chose farms, mango plantations, and orchards on the outskirts of Anakapalli to organise cockfights. Alongside this, card games and other forms of gambling were also conducted. The Anakapalli District Police booked a total of 101 cases, 49 for cockfighting and 52 for card games, during the three festival days.

In two other tragic incidents, cockfighting cost the lives of two men. The victims, identified as Padma Rao (20) and Gande Suresh (43), hailed from Eluru and Kakinada districts, respectively. Reportedly, the roosters attacked the duo with knives tied around their legs during the cockfights, leading to their deaths.

