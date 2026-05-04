Water sports training camp kicks off at Rushikonda beach in Vizag

In tune with the directive by the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP), summer water sports training camp is underway at Rushikonda Beach, Vizag, under the aegis of the Visakhapatnam District Sports Authority Chairman and District Collector M. Abhishikth Kishore.

The camp, which began on May 1, provides special training to young athletes in water sports.

Vasupalli Das, SAAP coach, is providing practical training as well as comprehensive guidance on balance and skills.

According to the organisers, if interest in water sports is developed from a young age, talented athletes will emerge for the State and the country in future.

They advised parents to encourage their children to participate in such training programmes.

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