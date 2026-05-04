Roll No. 21 to Ben 10: Childhood Cartoons We Still Can't Forget!

It’s strange how something as simple as a cartoon can hold so much meaning years later. At the time, they were just stories we laughed at, but now they feel like time capsules, reminding us of who we were, what we dreamed of, and how we saw the world. Revisiting them today isn’t just about nostalgia; it’s about reconnecting with a version of ourselves we forget often. From Roll No. 21 to Ben 10, here are some childhood cartoons that you can revisit and enjoy!

Here are some of those childhood cartoon gems:

1. Roll no.21

There was something oddly comforting about coming back home, dropping your bag, and switching on the TV just in time for an episode of Roll no.21. It had everything you didn’t know you needed. School chaos, goofy friendships, and a quiet twist of mythology that made it stand out without trying too hard. Kris wasn’t just any other student, and that little secret made every ordinary moment feel a bit more exciting. It wasn’t loud or overly dramatic. It was simple, fun, and somehow became a small but unforgettable part of everyday life.

2. Motu Patlu

“Motuuu! Patluuu!” Just hearing that call brings back memories. In the lively world of Motu Patly, nothing ever stayed normal for too long. Whether it is Motu’s never-ending obsession with food or Patlu’s clever but exhausting to fix things, every episode turned into a chain reaction of chaos, comedy and friendship. Set in the quirky town of Furfuri Nagar, the show wasn’t just about jokes. It was about two friends who constantly survived ridiculous situations together and somehow always came out smiling.

3. Dragon Tales

Dragon Tales had a way of pulling you in with just a chat and a bit of imagination. It follows two kids stepping into a bright dragon world where every episode turns simple situations into meaningful little journeys. It blended fantasy with everyday feeling so naturally that you didn’t even notice time pass by.

4. Shinchan

Shinchan was everywhere growing up. It was the show you’d randomly land on and still keep watching, no matter how many times it had aired. Its scenes, jokes, and moments were instantly familiar, the kind almost everyone recognised. Over time, it just became one of those cartoons you couldn’t miss being a part of.

5. Ben 10

Ben 10 was that one show everyone made time for. It wasn’t something you stumbled upon. You knew when it aired and showed up for it. The idea of turning into different aliens, each with its own powers, stuck with everyone, and quickly became one of those shows people talked about long after the episode ended.

6. Popeye the Sailor

Popeye the Sailor carries a kind of nostalgia that feels older than our own childhood. It was the kind of show you’d watch without thinking too much, yet somehow it stayed with you. The familiar tune, the predictable moments, and that quiet satisfaction of seeing things turn out right in the end. It feels less like a memory from one phase of life and more like something that was always there in the background, gently becoming a part of childhood.

kid

6. Kid vs. Kat

Kid vs. Kat had a very specific kind of energy you don’t really forget. It was built around constant, one-sided battles that felt ridiculous and weirdly intense at the same time. It was the kind of show where you always knew something was off, even if no one else in the story noticed. That mix of suspicion, chaos, and over-the-top moments made it stand out.

7. Phineas and Ferb

Phineas and Ferb had a rhythm you could always count on. It made every day of summer feel like it had endless possibilities, turning the simplest ideas into something unexpectedly huge. It was the kind of show where you already knew how things would play out, but still wanted to watch it happen every single time.

Of course, there are many more cartoons, but it’s these few that stay with us. Maybe it’s not just the shows, but the moments around them that made them special. Even now, they still feel familiar in a way not much else does.

Read also: The Underrated Side of Disney: Hidden Gems Worth Watching

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.