90s kids in Vizag recall the iconic Tom and Jerry and share their memories

Recollecting a favourite memory is like opening a jar from the back of a shelf. Each object is carefully held and closely examined, trying to recollect the memory attached behind it. Outfalls a small book sticker. Anyone would notice the characters on the sticker easily. In those days it was a mandate to have the sticker of the bluish-grey cat and the brown mouse because everyone adored them and they were the sole reason kids were glued to the television way before smart screens were even in the picture. Tom and Jerry go hand in hand with the nostalgic childhood and ’90s kids from Vizag are no exception to the show’s charm.

Everyone owned its cartoon merchandise. Classrooms were filled with Tom and Jerry tiffin boxes, water bottles, bags and book stickers. Although every episode saw the tireless Tom attempting to catch the quick-witted Jerry the events leading to it were always different and hilariously amusing. Over the years a variety of cartoons had come about. But nothing dominated our childhood, and the Cartoon Network Channel, as much as this iconic cartoon series. The influence of these characters was so high that every household had a domestic animal named after them.

Tom and Jerry first made their debut on MGM cartoon called Puss gets the Boots which was released in the year 1940. Back then the cat was named Jasper and the mouse was not given a name. Over the years as the duo became more welcomed and famous, they were christened Tom and Jerry and underwent some changes in their appearances. Various producers have adopted the duo and produced episodes, the final one being Warner Brothers.

Famous illustrator and comic artist, Eugene Merill Deitch was the director of the Tom and Jerry series, originally created by William Hannah and Joseph Barbera. He passed away on 16 April, 2020 and the internet is showering condolences by sharing their favourite memory and episodes of the cartoon. Also known as Gene Deitch, this Oscar-winning illustrator was also responsible for the creation of Popeye the Sailor Man. His animated short movie, Munro, won the best animated short film in the 1961 Oscars. In 2003 Gene was honoured with the Winsor McCay Award for his contribution to animation.

While Twitter and Instagram have tributes pouring from people about the iconic cartoon series, we asked a few ’90s kids in Vizag to give us insights about their experiences of Tom and Jerry:

“Speaking on behalf of all ’90s kids, Tom and Jerry was one show we never missed after coming from school. Despite the love-hate relationship between the cat and the mouse, this show taught us the importance of friendship. Over the years many other cartoons did come up, but nothing can ever match up to Tom and Jerry. Even today I tell my siblings, who don’t get to watch the show like we did all day on Cartoon Network, about how funny, and at the same time meaningful, the musical show was. It will stay close to all our hearts.”

Bhavana Shankar

“To think of my childhood without Tom and Jerry would be to think of it as incomplete. It was just an important part of my childhood and I continue to enjoy it as an adult.”

Soumya Rai

“I used to rush back home from school to watch an episode of Tom and Jerry. My mother would always hand me a glass of milk and I would sit, glued to the TV to watch my favourite cartoon characters. I was crazy about them. Even to this day. I follow a page on Instagram that put up their episodes on a regular basis. Every time I watch an episode it always takes me back to my couch with the glass of milk in my hand, the carefree days. The cartoon will always be an emotion for us, ’90s kids and is beyond understanding for the kids now.”

Mathew George

“I was that crazy fan who hoarded and forced my parents to buy me all the merchandise of Tom and Jerry. I had everything – lunch box, bag, key chain, wall stencil; you name it and I had it. I was a huge fan of Popeye as well. My first attempt at drawing something was either Tom and Jerry or Popeye. There is no other cartoon as famous as Tom and Jerry. Everyone loved them. My childhood was awesome because of them.”

Giridhar Manohar

“Tom and Jerry is an ageless form of a cartoon. I watch them even now and it is a great form of stress buster. As a child, I always wondered why Tom never devoured Jerry every time he got an opportunity but growing up, I realized the value of friendship through them. I used to fight with my siblings like Tom and Jerry but would always make up like them at the end of the day.”

Anagha Unni