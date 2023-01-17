In an unfortunate incident reported from two villages in Andhra Pradesh, two persons have been killed by roosters on 15 January 2023 during the cockfights conducted during the Sankranti festival.

Identified as Padma Rao (20) and Gande Suresh (43), they both hailed from Eluru and Kakinada districts respectively. The duo were attacked by roosters, with knives tied around their legs during the cockfights in the Godavari regions of Andhra Pradesh, despite a blanket ban on the sport.

According to the Eluru Police, Rao had tied knives around the rooster’s leg during the cockfight. The rooster attacked him during the fight and left him bleeding to death on the spot. He had received severe injuries on his leg, said the cops. Rao hailed from the Ananthapalli Village under Nallajarla police limits of the Eluru District.

In another incident, Suresh was a spectator who came to watch the cockfights in the Kakinada District. He was severely injured by a rooster that had knives tied to its legs. The police said that he hailed from the Velanka Village under the Kirlampudi police limits of the Kakinada District.

The bodies of both the deceased have been sent to their respective nearby government hospitals for post-mortem. Both the Kakinada and Eluru police have registered two separate cases, and further investigation is underway.

