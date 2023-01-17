The Sankranti week ended on a major high, with all the festive releases impressing us at the theatres. Moving forward, this week promises to be no less in providing quality entertainment as several much-awaited flicks are making their way onto the small screens. From a Telugu blockbuster and an interesting Malayalam film to an exciting Korean movie and a Hindi thriller, the list of movies releasing this week of January on OTTs is a mix of every flavour. Make sure to catch them up to continue the festive mood.

Here is the list of movies releasing this week of January on OTTs.

Dhamaka

Dhamaka is a recent Telugu action comedy starring Ravi Teja and Sreeleela in the lead roles. The film’s plot revolves around Swamy Vivekananda Rao, a middle-class man leading an unsatisfactory and unsuccessful life. He falls in love with Pranavi Reddy, his sister’s young and charming friend. On the other side of the story, a clash ensues between two businessmen over a multi-million firm. How is Vivekananda linked to this rift over ownership? How will he deal with this? The film was directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 22 January 2023

Mission Majnu

Mission Majnu is an upcoming Hindi thriller and is directed by Shantanu Bagchi. The movie stars Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna and Parmeet Sethi in key roles. The film tells the story of India’s covert operation that took place before and during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. Sidharth Malhotra plays the role of a RAW agent who goes on a deleterious mission to uncover a nuclear weapon program in Pakistan.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 20 January 2023

Chhatriwali

Sanya Dhingra is an unemployed chemistry genius who uses her knowledge to educate the youth on the importance of sex education. The film aims to address the seriousness of safe sex and the use of contraceptives. Chhatriwali stars Rakul Preet Singh and Sumeet Vyas and is directed by Tejas Deoskar.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 20 January 2023

Kaapa

Directed by Shaji Kailas, Kaapa is a Malayalam action thriller starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. A happily-married couple relocates to Thiruvananthapuram for work, where things go haywire. Anand finds out that his wife Binu’s name is present on the Kerala Anti-social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA) because of crimes she allegedly committed in the past. How he teams up with a local gangster to clear his wife’s name and gets entangled in ugly gang wars forms the crux.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 19 January 2023

Driver Jamuna

Jamuna is a hardworking young woman who fights all the societal norms and takes up the job of a cab driver. But one ride changes her life, and she finds herself in soup with goons and their criminal affairs. The movie stars Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead role and was directed by P Kinslin.

OTT platform: Aha

Release date: 20 January 2023

Jung_E

Jung_E is an upcoming Korean sci-fi thriller starring Kang Soo-yeon, Kim Hyun-joo, and Ryu Kyung-soo. Set in a post-apocalyptic world in the 22nd century, the plot unfolds in a manmade artificial environment, where a fight breaks out among the inhabitants. Jung-E, a legendary mercenary, is resurrected in the form of a robot through brain cloning to control the madness. The film was directed by Yeon Sang-ho.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 20 January 2023

Alkhallat+

Directed by Fahad Alammari, Alkhallat+ is an upcoming Arabic film starring Mahammed Aldokhei, Ibraheem Alkhairallah, and others. This anthological drama depicts four tales that explore trickery and deception, from thieves gate crashing a wedding to a man’s attempt to bury a deceased friend’s secret.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 19 January 2023

Let us know which one of these movies releasing on OTTs this week of January you are most excited about.