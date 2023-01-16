How about getting through the week by making movie night plans for the weekend? It has been only 15 days since the new year commenced, and the OTTs are already loaded with several new movies to entertain us. Giving us more reasons to love January, our favourite OTT platforms have been busy with several Telugu movies releasing throughout the month.

Here are the new Telugu movies releasing in January on OTT platforms.

Dhamaka

Swamy and Anand are doppelgangers with totally different lifestyles. Pranavi, a young girl, falls for both of them and has a hard time choosing one. The action comedy film is directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina and stars Ravi Teja, Sreeleela, Jayaram and Sachin Khedekar in prominent roles. The film was theatrically released on 23 December 2022.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 22 January 2023

18 pages

18 pages is a rom-com movie starring Nikhil Siddharth and Anupama Parameswaran and is directed by Palnati Surya Pratap. Nandini is a young woman who lost her journal, which she uses to keep track of her memories since she suffers from short-term memory. Siddu happens to find the journal on the road and is drawn to find out this person as he reads the journal. The film was theatrically released on 23 December 2023.

OTT platform: Aha and Netflix

Release date: 27 January 2023

HIT: The Second Case

Krishna Dev, a cop known for his wit in capturing criminals, is roped into a gruesome case that involves multiple victims. He faces several threats as he keeps coming close to catching the murderer. The film stars Adivi Sesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Rao Ramesh. The Sailesh Kolanu directorial was theatrically released on 2 December 2022.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 6 January 2023

Cheppalani Undhi

A reporter forgets his mother tongue, Telugu, following a tragedy. The action comedy movie invokes several amusing moments as he tries to solve his problem. The film is directed by Arun Barathi L and stars Yash Puri, Stefy Patel, Murali Sharma, Mohammad Ali and more. It was initially screened on December 9 2022.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 12 January 2023

Anukoni Pranayam

Anukoni Pranayam features Rajendra Prasad and Narasimha Raju, who take on the role of two best friends with opposite perspectives on life. Rajendra’s character, who once was cynical about human bonds, goes on to appreciate its importance as the movie proceeds. The film is directed by Venkatesh Pediredla and was theatrically released on 28 October 2022.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 13 January 2023

Korameenu

Conflicts break out between a conceited rich man and his laid-back driver when they develop feelings for the same woman. The drama movie stars Jabardast Ashok, Kishori Datrak, Vajja Venkata Giridhar and others. The film is directed by Sripathi Karri and hit theatres on 31 December 2022.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 14 January 2023

