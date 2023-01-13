2022 saw a huge number of Indian movie sequels that took the box office by storm. From HIT 2, Drishyam 2, and Karthikeya 2, all these movies made big records, proving many myths about sequels wrong. This trend seems to be continuing into 2023, with a long line of movie sequels releasing. Check out these Telugu movie sequels releasing in 2023.

Here is a list of Telugu movie sequels releasing in 2023.

#1 Pushpa: The Rule

The much-awaited Allu Arjun movie of 2023, Pushpa: The Rule, is being directed by Sukumar at an estimated cost of Rs 350 crores. With Rashmika Mandana playing the female lead, Mythri Movie Makers have bankrolled the movie. If reports are to be believed, fans can expect intense action scenes in the movie, which is estimated to release in the second half of the year.

#2 Ponniyin Selvan II

After a major hit at the box office in 2022, Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus PS II, produced by Lyca Movies, is being shot at a budget of Rs 500 crores. The cast of the movie includes Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi and others in prominent roles. The story of this dual series is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel of the same name. The second part of the movie is scheduled to release on 28 April 2023.

#3 Tillu Square

DJ Tillu, directed by Vimal Krishna, was one of the biggest commercial successes of 2022. The cast of the movie includes Siddu Jonnalagadda and Neha Shetty in the lead roles. Banking on its initial success, the cast and crew have come together for the part, which is rumoured to have cast Anupama Parameswaran in the lead female role. A small teaser of the movie was also recently launched. The movie is expected to release in the second half of 2023.

#4 HIT 3

HIT: The Second Case, directed by Sailesh Kolanu, managed to thrill the audience with its fantastic screenplay. The franchise now plans to launch one movie every year with a new story. The climax of the second part revealed Nani to be playing the next titular cop role in the third part of the HIT franchise. The movie is expected to release in 2023.

#5 Bimbisara 2

The first of this time travel Telugu movie was directed by Mallidi Vasishta and starred Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in the lead role. The movie made it big at the box office, collecting nearly 70 crores. The lead actor announced his plans to turn Bimbisara into a four-part franchise, with the second instalment releasing in August 2023.

Stay tuned, as 2023 seems to be packed with mega entertainment. Let us know in the comments below which of these South Indian sequels you are eagerly waiting for.

