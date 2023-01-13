The Sankranti festival has brought a long weekend with it, and we are all busy chalking out plans to make the most of it. While the festive season is traditionally celebrated with family, playing cards or tambola, you can also spend it by catching up on some latest movies or even a web series. Catering to those who prefer this idea, seven movies and five new web series are releasing today on our favourite OTT platforms. Make sure to pick the best one because you wouldn’t want a boring watch with your family.

Read on for the list of movies and web series releasing today on OTT platforms.

Mukundan Unni Associates

The film narrates the story of ferocious advocate Mukundan Unni, played by Vineeth Sreenivasan. Mukundan Unni is on a quest to find success in the materialistic world, now which he goes to extreme lengths to get what he wants. His actions to achieve this success create a dark comedy for the viewers to enjoy. The film also stars Arsha Baiju, Tanvi Ram, Sudhi Koppa and others. Mukunda Unni Associates was directed by Abhinav Sunder Nayak.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Drishyam 2

After making a blockbuster hit in Malayalam and Telugu, Drishyam 2 is digitally premiering today, with Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and Tabu playing the lead roles. After 7 years of the mysterious case being closed, Vijay and his family face a new set of threatening events that change everything. The movie is directed by Abhishek Pathak, while Devi Sri Prasad is the music director.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Mister Mummy

This Hindi comedy movie is directed by Shaad Ali and produced by T-Series. The real-life couple Genelia and Ritesh have paired up to play a happy couple whose lives turn upside down when the husband gets pregnant somehow.

OTT platform: Netflix

Also read: Waltair Veerayya review: A Mass treat for the Mega fans

Anukoni Prayanam

Starring veteran actors Rajendra Prasad, Narasimha Raju, Tulasi Shivamani, Prema, Subhalekha Sudhakar, and others in crucial roles, Anukoni Prayanam is a Telugu comedy-drama directed by Venkatesh Pediredla. The plot revolves around two friends who shift their base to Bhuvaneshwar for work. When one unexpectedly dies, the other has to fulfil his deceased friend’s dream of being cremated in his homeland, Rajahmundry. How he helplessly crosses borders amid high political tensions forms the crux of the plot.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Thattassery Koottam

Thattassery Koottam is a Malayalam comedy-drama directed by Anoop and stars Arjun Ashokan, Siddique, and Priyamvada Krishnan in key roles. The plot follows Sanju, a young man hailing from a traditional goldsmith family. How unfortunate events take over his life when he falls in love with Athira forms the crux.

OTT platform: Zee5

Head Bush

Directed by Shoonya, Head Bush is a Kannada film starring Dhananjaya and Payal Rajput in the lead roles and Balu Nagendra, Vasishta Simha, Devaraj, and others as supporting characters. Based on Agni Sridhar’s autobiography, My Days in the Underworld, the political crime drama follows the underworld, gangs, and guns.

OTT platform: Zee5

Dog Gone

Based on a true story, Dog Gone follows a father-son duo on a search for their lost pet. How the adventure reignites the bond between the two forms the crux of the plot. The movie was directed by Stephen Herek and stars Rob Lowe, Johnny Berchtold, Susan Gallagher, and others in key roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Trial By Fire

Trial by Fire is based on the deadly Uphaar cinema fire tragedy that took place in Dehli in the year 1997. Heartbroken parents, Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy seek justice as they lost their two kids in the Uphaar Cinema Fire. It depicts the aftermath of the tragedy and the fight for justice to honour lives lost. The series is directed by Prashant Nai and stars Rajshri Deshpande and Abhay Deol in the lead roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

The Test S2

The Test is a sports docu-series which follows the journey of the Australian Cricket Team. After getting a good response for the first season, the season will follow the events that unfolded after Tim Paine’s exit as the captain and Justin Langer stepping down as the head coach.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Sky Rojo S3

Created by Alex Pina and Esther Martinez Lobato, Sky Rojo is a Spanish dark comedy action drama starring Veronica Sanchez, Lali Esposito, and Yanu Prado in the lead roles. Three prostitutes, in pursuit of freedom, escape their pimp, who follow their trail. The journey they embark on is a dangerous one, as two henchmen are on their backs to capture them.

OTT platform: Netflix

Hunters S2

Season 2 of the much-awaited crime thriller series, Hunters, will primarily focus on clashes between Jonah’s Hunters and FBI Agent Millie Morris’s Taskforce. The Nazi Hunters hit the road once again upon learning that Adolf Hitler is confidentially residing in South America. The historical crime series was created by David Weil, and the cast includes Logan Lerman, Al Pacino, Lena Olin and Jerrika Hinton.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Break Point

Tennis is a sport that draws so much attention. It isn’t popular just for the sake of the sport itself. The sport is popular because of the athletes in the game. You will not find as many inspiring stories in any other sport as you will in tennis. Break Point is a docu-series about some of the most inspiring players in the sport. Follow along as this series gives you an in-depth look into the lives and struggles of some of the most well-known tennis players.

OTT platform: Netflix

Let us know which one of these movies and web series releasing today on OTT platforms you are watching with your family. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertaining updates.