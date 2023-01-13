A day after the Visakhapatnam Police announced the set up of a security cell in the city for a quick turnover on issues and crimes faced by the locals, they proved its effectiveness by recovering 1 lakh rupees left behind in an auto on Wednesday. With quick action, the Visakhapatnam Police could recover a woman’s purse with Rs 1 lakh within 3 hours.

Kavitha, a resident of Parvathipuram, went to Jagadamba Centre with her family on 11 January 2023 for shopping. After completing the shopping, she got into an auto and went towards the Visakhapatnam Railway Station. While deboarding the auto there, she, unfortunately, forgot her handbag, which had Rs. 1 lakh in it.

Upon realising the same, she immediately reached out to the East Sub-Division (Crimes) Police Station and explained the scenario. The police immediately formed a team, reached the spot (Vizag Railway Station) and started to trace the auto.

With efficient teamwork, the Visakhapatnam Police were able to trace the auto within 3 hours of the complaint and also recover the lost purse with Rs 1 lakh in it.

The Visakhapatnam Police recently announced that they will be setting up a Visakha City Security Council (VCSC) to address various law and order, security, traffic, the safety of women and children, and crime-related issues in the city.

