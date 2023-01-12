The Visakhapatnam Police have newly formed the Visakha City Security Council (VCSC) to address various law and order, security, traffic, the safety of women and children, and crime-related issues in the city. Police Commissioner Ch Srikanth inaugurated the same on Wednesday.

In line with a similar body that is currently active in Telangana, the Visakhapatnam Police launched the VCSC. The core idea of the council is to have representatives from various industries working closely with the police to solve any kind of issue.

Representatives from real estate, pharmaceuticals, shipping, hospitality, logistics, IT, and more will be working alongside a nodal officer from the police to discuss issues and solutions for the same pertaining to each industry in the city. Cyber safety, women, children, road safety, and industries will be the major areas of concern.

The Visakhapatnam Police, whose major concern has become cyber security in the city, is planning to tie up with industry experts and launch a website together to crack cybercrimes as quickly as possible.

Addressing the media, the commissioner said that the new Visakhapatnam City Security Council will be assisting in industrial safety audits in order to reduce the number of industrial accidents reported in the district.

