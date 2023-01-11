In view of the Sankranti festive rush, the Public Transport Department (PTD) announced 40 APSRTC special buses from Visakhapatnam to various destinations such as Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and others. These festival specials will function alongside the existing regular bus services.

Ten of the 40 special buses announced by the PTD will be dedicated to the Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad route. Currently, all the seats on the 16 regular buses to Hyderabad stand reserved, leading to the announcement of additional services. Further, all the regular buses to Vijayawada, which run every hour from Visakhapatnam, have also been sold out. The PTD has announced six special buses on this route.

Keeping the demand in view, ten more buses were allocated to the nearby Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts. All the Sankranti special buses announced from Visakhapatnam will start from the Dwaraka Bus Station.

