The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) is planning to introduce 1,400 more services in the State to further improve transport facilities, according to State Minister for Transport, Youth Affairs and Sports M Ramprasad Reddy. Speaking after flagging off three super luxury inter-district services from Vizag on 1 July, Ramprasad Reddy said that steps would be taken to drive the RTC on the path of profits by bringing necessary reforms.

“The government is keen on the welfare of the staff besides the provision of better services to passengers. We will provide medical insurance to the workers and offer better services to the passengers,” said the Minister. The three super luxury inter-district services, flagged off from Vizag, were purchased recently for Rs 1.20 crore. After flagging off the buses, the Minister planted a sapling on the premises of the RTC depot at Maddilapalem.

Later, the Minister participated in a programme where the employees were felicitated for their service. As many as 20 employees belonging to different fields in the corporation were given awards. Lauding the services of the staff, the Minister stated that the corporation achieved remarkable progress because of their efforts. Braving challenges, the staff had been striving to bring fame to the corporation.

Pointing out that his family has had an attachment with the RTC for the past 40 years, the Minister said he was well aware of the problems being faced by the workers. About the future plans, Ramprasad Reddy said the corporation would focus more on commercial activity and expand cargo and courier services. Free rides for women in buses would become a reality soon, he added.

“I will always be accessible and the staff can talk to him over the phone anytime on their problems,” said the Minister adding he would visit the district every two months.

Visakhapatnam East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, RTC regional manager Appalaraju and others participated in the programme.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.