After several delays and longing, the much-anticipated Vande Bharat Express is just a few days away from being flagged off on its next route, Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad. This semi-high-speed train, which made its debut run in South India in November 2022, arrived at the Visakhapatnam Railway Station on Wednesday, 11 January 2023. The train is currently under maintenance supervision by the officials of the Waltair Division, East Coast Railways.

As per initial plans, the Vande Bharat Express was scheduled to flag off from the Secunderabad Railway Station during the PM’s visit to the city. Nevertheless, the programme has been called off by the officials of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), raising speculations that the launch will be pushed to a later time. In an unexpected yet favourable turn of events, it was confirmed that the flagging-off ceremony would occur earlier, on 15 January 2022, coinciding with Sankranti.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually launch the Vande Bharat Express from the Visakhapatnam Railway Station on the auspicious day in the presence of Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and other officials. The event will take place at 10 am on 15 January.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Vande Bharat Express received an unpleasant welcome to Visakhapatnam as some unidentified miscreants pelted stones at it, damaging the window panes. DRM Anup Sathpathy state that a probe into this matter is on its course. Reportedly, the pelting happened near the Kancharapalem railway gate.

