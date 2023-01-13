A 26-year-old woman and her alleged lover have been caught for murdering her husband near Bheemili in Visakhapatnam. The accused reportedly cremated the body and performed the final rights to make it look like a natural death, said the police.

According to reports, the deceased, identified as V Pydi Raju (34), worked as a tiles contractor. He, along with his wife V Jyothi, lived in Valandapeta, near Bheemili. The accused, Jyothi, on 30 December 2022, lodged a complaint at the Bheemili Police Station that her husband had gone missing.

Upon investigation, the police found that Jyothi had an extramarital affair with Srinivas Rao, a childhood friend. The deceased, who found out about their relationship, warned the accused to stay away from each other. Jyothi and Srinivas decided to eliminate Raju in order to continue their relationship. On 29 December 2022, Jyothi sedated Raju by giving him sleeping pills through food and later strangled him to death with the help of Srinivas. They shifted his body to Srinivas’s house.

Srinivas told his neighbours that his uncle died while undergoing treatment at KGH and called for an ambulance on 30 December 2022. He took the body to the cremation site at Waltair and also performed the final rites, after which Jyothi lodged the complaint.

The police, who were investigating a missing case, were doubtful of Jyothi, a school dropout, as she had told her husband that she got a job with the CBI. Upon further investigation, the entire story was unveiled with the help of CCTV cameras across the city and her call records. The Visakhapatnam police arrested the woman and Srinivas on 12 January 2023 on the charges of murdering the former’s husband. Further investigation is on.

