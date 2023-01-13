There are times when hotels, airports, traffic and busy cities can get tiring. In contrast to this, fresh air, clear night skies, quiet surroundings and huddling with friends next to a bonfire seem like a welcome change of pace. Camping offers all of this and more. The Southern region of India is witnessing growth in camping culture. Owing to a variety of geographical features, some of the best camping sites can be found in South India.

Here is a list of the best camping sites in each state of South India.

Araku Valley, Andhra Pradesh

The lush greenery, pleasant climate and absence of pollution in this valley make it an ideal place for camping. Being far away from heavily populated areas, the skies at night are stunning and add to the entire experience of camping. The Eastern Ghats are a wonderful view to behold against the sunrise and will be a lasting memory for those that choose to pitch a tent here. There are many locations that you can trek to from the campsites in Araku. The Dumbriguda Falls, the Borra Caves or the permissible forests around the campsites are all places that campers can visit during the day. Visakhapatnam is the closest big city to Araku Valley. It is 114 kilometres away. You can travel to Araku Valley by bus or a train that has Vista dome coaches.

Ananthagiri Hills, Telangana

These hills are densely forested and are a great place to camp if you are drawn to forests. The Musi River, which is a tributary of the Krishna River, originates in these hills. There are several guided camping packages available in these hills, but it is ok to camp alone as long as you’re familiar with the activity. The Kotipally Reservoir nearby offers boating and kayaking if campers are looking for activities to do throughout the day. You could also visit the Ananthagiri Temple. Hyderabad is the closest big city to Ananthagiri Hills. It is 81 kilometres away. You can travel to Ananthagiri Hills by bus or cabs

Munnar, Kerala

Munnar, also known as the “Kashmir of the South”, is famous for its tea plantations and beautiful landscapes. Being a popular tourist spot, Munnar is also an excellent place to go camping. One can camp in the tea plantations or on one of the hilltops, depending on what view you’re looking for. There are even supervised campsites inside the forest for those that prefer camping amongst the trees. For places to visit throughout the day, there is the Tea Museum, Attukad Falls and Mattupetty Dam. Kochi is the closest big city to Munnar. It is 126 kilometres away. There are public buses that you can take to get there.

Nandi Hills, Karnataka

Views from this hill station have gone viral all over social media of late. Sunrise at Nandi Hills, when there is a sea of clouds just below its viewpoint, is a truly awe-inspiring view. Apart from beautiful scenery, Nandi Hills is also known for its vineyards. One can explore the vineyards and learn about the process of winemaking. Bangalore is the nearest big city to Nandi Hills. It is 61 kilometres away. There are buses and cabs available to get you there.

Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu

Standing over 2,000 meters above sea level, Kodaikanal is a must-visit location for your next camping trip. Campers can choose from a variety of locations like hilltops, terraced plantations or even a pear orchard to pitch tents. While in Kodaikanal, activities that campers can engage in include boating in the lake, trekking to Bear Shola Falls or taking a stroll along the scenic Coaker’s walk pathway. Madurai is the closest big city to Kodaikanal. It is 120 kilometres away. There are several public and private buses available to get you there.

