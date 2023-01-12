Coffee and tea have always been the most common beverages found in many Indian households. In fact, coffee has made its special place in most South Indian homes, especially in the form of the eternal “filter coffee”. Added to this, South India is the region where coffee seeds are grown, and a number of coffee plantations may be found. These plantations are located in places with a moderately cool climate, a certain amount of elevation, and tropical levels of humidity. These factors make them travellers’ destinations to get an unforgettable experience. South India has some of the most ideal locations for coffee plantations.

Here is a list of places with coffee plantations you must visit in South India, even if you don’t drink coffee.

Coorg District – Karnataka

Karnataka accounts for 70% of coffee production in India, and Coorg binds this with tourism. Every coffee aficionado can tell you that there is just something different about the coffee beans from Coorg. Apart from coffee, Coorg has breathtakingly beautiful landscapes and is home to several different types of wildlife. It caters well to the interests of nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts. Coorg has several resorts and homestays for accommodation. It is 112 kilometres from Mysore, and there are plenty of buses available to get you to most places in the district.

Wayanad District – Kerala

Kerala is just as famous as Karnataka for coffee production, and the Wayanad District is the epicentre. Apart from its coffee plantations, it has a wealth of history, scenery, and wildlife that should be explored. The entire district is worth exploring in depth and, therefore, would require a considerable amount of vacation time. Travelling to Wayanad is fairly easy and should pose no issues. Kozhikode is about 85 kilometres away. The Kozhikode Airport has flights to most major cities in South India and is accessible.

Araku Valley – Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh has a couple of places where coffee is grown. Yet, none are as famous as Araku. The tribal farmers of Araku have benefitted massively from state government initiatives and investments by several foundations. Araku can boast that its coffee is 100% organically grown. Many people swear by the quality of Araku coffee, and you’d be hard-pressed not to agree with them. For those that have an interest in exploring various cultures, the tribes of Araku Valley, and surrounding areas, will give you a unique perspective of tribal life. Araku is around 115 kilometres away from Visakhapatnam, and there are public and private buses that provide transportation.

Yercaud – Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu is the third largest coffee producer and accounts for 6% of the country’s coffee production. Yercaud has recently gained popularity as a tourist spot and can be quite a pocket-friendly option. There is a lake where you can go boating and several locations where you can get fabulous views of the surrounding landscape. Apart from coffee, Yercaud is also known for its oranges and spices. The closest city to Yercaud is Salem, which is only 32 kilometres away.

