Cafes are most definitely Vizagites’ favourite places to visit. From hanging out with friends to trying out new delicacies, Vizag has cafes for everything. Serving great food and maintaining the right ambience gets you flocks of visitors every day, and some of the eateries in our city testify to these lines. Boasting frequenters in huge numbers, these cafes in Vizag ought to be the busiest.

Here are some of the busiest cafes in Vizag that are sure to be amongst your favourites.

Pastry Coffee and Conversation (PCC)

Pastry Coffee and Conversation, more famously known as PCC, is located on Dutt Island and is students’ favourite place to hang out. The interior of the cafe is inspired by retro cinema; this creates a great ambience. PCC is famously known for its bread, and Garlic Cheese Bread is a must-try delicacy it offers.

Bean Board

Located on Chinna Waltair Main Road, Bean Board is always bustling with crowds. Bean board is famously known for its scrumptious desserts and refreshing drinks. Rocky Road pastry, Hazelnut pastry, cinnamon roll and brownie are some must-try delicacies this place offers. This cafe also offers a great ambience and is perfect for sitting and working long hours.

Zero- The Resto Cafe

This cafe offers a range of appetizing delicacies like cheesy fries, veg noodles, crispy corn, Alfredo pasta and more. The best part about this cafe is that you get to sit and hang out in an open space with fresh air. Who doesn’t love enjoying great food in the fresh air? This cafe offers it all.

Fresh Choice

Located in the centre of the city, this cafe is always filled with an ecstatic crowd. The cafe is also a patisserie, and it has a variety of baked goodies that go perfectly with a cup of coffee. Classic Peri Peri Fries, French Biscuit Pastry, Blue Berry Cheese Cake, and Grilled Chicken Sandwiches are a few delicacies enjoyed by people throughout time.

Gluttons Garage

Located on the always crowded beach road in vizag, this cafe is frequented by people for its refreshing drinks. Along with serving replenishing drinks, the cafe also has an aesthetic ambience, which makes it a great place to hang out with people. Blueberry lemonade and Basil pesto pasta are two such must-try delicacies this place offers.

Gypsy Resto Cafe

A cafe located in a peaceful area of the city, surrounded by nature. This cafe also specializes in continental and Italian cuisines. The best part about this cafe is the calm ambience it has, and people frequent it for the same. The interior of this place adds up to all the good things about this café. The brick oven pizza is especially loved by everyone and is a must-try.

