Winter evenings give us the perfect reason to binge on fresh and hot food. What better than a bowl of simmering Tom Yum soup or piping hot momos to comfort the cravings? Pan Asian food has found a new liking among the people of Vizag, with more and more restaurants popping up across the city. From star rated to street style, one can find a myriad of options when it comes to Chinese, Thai and other options. To help you savour some of the best dishes in town, here is a list of Pan Asian restaurants you must try in Vizag.

Keep reading to check out some of Vizag’s impeccable Pan Asian restaurants:

#1 Wok Republic

Located in Asilmetta, Wok Republic is known for being one of the best Pan Asian restaurants in Vizag. The laid-back atmosphere and the warm service mark the sublime ambience. Their menu ranges from drool-worthy starters like Thukpa momos to their signature Bento boxes. The Spicy Thai Chilli Wings and Hong Kong Chopsuey Chicken are highly recommended! The Wok Republic caters to delivery services online.

#2 Mekong

Mekong is known for its exclusive Thai and Chinese cuisine. This Pan Asian restaurant is located at the Green Park Hotel. It offers an impressive experience with its fascinating interiors and soul-touching food. The Jasmine Khaw Pela and Vegetable Tempura Uramaki are flavoursome. The restaurant offers delivery services online.

#3 The Asian

The Asian is located in the Sector 9 drive-in at MVP Colony. It is known for being one of the first Pan Asian restaurants in Vizag to serve authentic ramen as part of its menu and has been highly recommended. The Spicy Korean Ramen, Miso Ramen and Nasi Goreng have to be relished at least once. If you’re a homebody, online deliveries have got your back.

#4 The Red Box

The Chicken Schezwan Noodles with Chilli Chicken and the momos served at the Red Box are to die for! Pan Asian cuisine lovers in Vizag flock to the place on chilli evenings to enjoy a warm hug with their food. Its elated ambience and appealing menu are major attractions on the MVP Double Road, Sector 7.

#5 Ming Garden

Located at The Gateway Hotel, Ming Garden is known for its exquisite Pan Asian and Chinese delicacies. The food is sure not to disappoint and might even keep you from leaving the restaurant. The Lotus Stem and Water chestnut and Deep Fried Tofu Tai Chen Style are highly recommended. One can also opt to order their mouthwatering food online while binge-watching OTT platforms.

#6 Maong’s

One of the oldest and most authentic choices for Chinese cuisine, Maong’s, located in Lawson’s Bay, is a must-try. Their carefully curated menu offers a peak into various Asian countries while leaving your tastebuds wanting more. The Manchow Soup and Spinach-Mushroom fried rice are our top recommendations.

