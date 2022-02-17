Is Chinese food really Chinese in India? We all know the answer to that! But we also like it with our own twist of spices. With our very own Chinese cuisine creating a buzz from centuries across the country, we have also given it an exclusive name the Chindian cuisine. The go-to comfort food is surely a crowd-pleaser. With the City of Destiny having its own share of restaurants known for their Chinese food, we at Yo! Vizag have curated a list of the best restaurants that serve the very Chinese.

Scroll down to shortlist this weekend’s must-visit restaurants for the best Chinese food in Vizag.

#1 Mekong-Pan Asian Restaurant

Located at the Green Park Hotel, the restaurant offers exclusive Chinese and Thai food. With fitted interiors and soothing music, the restaurant offers you an immersive experience. The names in the menu may seem to be unpronounceable, but the food is sure to blow your mind. From their best-selling noodles to the melt-in-the-mouth coconut-jaggery ice cream, this place is a Chinese lover’s paradise.

#2 Ming Garden

With carefully crafted Chinese delicacies from the province of Sichuan, the food at Ming Garden is sure to be a treat to your taste buds. It is located at The Gateway Hotel, RK Beach Road. The restaurant also offers an exclusive wine collection to be paired with your Chinese food. One of the best options available in Vizag, try this restaurant to dig into their stir-fries, steamed and braised to perfection food.

#3 The Red Box

A budget-friendly Chinese food chain, the Red Box offers a plethora of Chinese delicacies. Located in MVP Colony, the Chinese outlet is a good takeaway option. If you are having a lazy stay-at-home weekend, make sure to try their best selling momos and fried rice.

#4 Cascades

Cascades is a multi-cuisine restaurant that offers some mouth-watering Chinese delicacies. With an exclusive Chinese section on the menu, the family restaurant is yet another good option for Chinese food in Vizag. It is located at the Dolphin Hotel, Jagadamba Junction. If you are new to Vizag, you must know that this is one of the most iconic spots of the city. Be sure to try the Cha Chu Potatoes and Szechuan Fried rice, which are sure to become your new favourites.

#5 Vista (The Park)

With some new-age decor and mesmerising ambience, the multi-cuisine restaurant offers some amazing Chinese food. The place also offers outdoor seating close to the shores of the Bay Of Bengal for a scenic lunch or dinner. With multiple options at your service, the place is a good choice for a family with different taste pallets.

#6 Maong’s

Maong’s is a cosy place offering a simple Chinese menu to their customers. With a carefully selected menu of Chinese delicacies, this is one of the popular choices among the residents of Lawson’s Bay. From the soups to starters to the main course, you are sure to come out with a satisfied belly. Be sure to check out the place for some authentic Chinese food.

Be sure to let us know which one of these satisfied your Chinese cravings this weekend.