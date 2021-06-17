Situated right in the heart of Vizag, MVP Colony is a conglomerate of 16 sectors and holds the distinction of being Asia’s largest township. Fondly known to be students’ adda, the colony houses a plethora of food joints for the youth to chill and hang out with their pals. From the best chai and pungulu to the tastiest biryanis, one can find many varieties here. Rounding up the delicious eateries, we are here with the list of food joints that makes MVP Colony a foodie’s paradise.

#1 Delicacies

Standing on the forefront, this is undoubtedly one of the popular food joints in Vizag. This restaurant offers delectable mutton soup and spicy Schezwan chicken. With a dine-in facility, students often chill out at the place.

#2 7 Biryanis

For all those in Vizag, Biryani is indeed an emotion and 7 Biryanis is one such food point serving the best Biryanis. Their signature dishes are Rajugari Kodi Pulao, Rajamundry Ajantha Pulao, Bangla Kodi, and Bamboo Chicken.

#3 Kalyani Mess

With many colleges located in MVP Colony, Kalyani Mess is a cool hangout place for the youth to gather and spend time. Serving veg meals with different dishes, the mess brings back memories for many Vizagites who miss MVP Colony.

#4 Laddu Gopal

On a rainy day, going for a ride on the roads of MVP definitely takes us to Laddu Gopal for some hot piping chaat, pav bhaji, samosa, and Kachori. Serving authentic North Indian dishes, the eatery holds a special place in every citizen’s heart.

#5 New Sri Sivarama Sweets

Renowned as one of the oldest sweet stores in Vizag, Sivarama Sweets greets the visitors with ghee-dripping delight. While the shop has a range of tasty treats, it is heavenly Kalakand that takes away the cake.

#6 Domino’s

Serving cheesy pizza, garlic bread, and tacos, Domino’s is the go-to restaurant. Like the rest of its outlets, this too has a live kitchen, where one can witness the making of creamy pizza.

#7 Café Coffee Day

With a range of delicious and high-quality cake, beverages, burgers, and pizzas, the cafe served as a conversation starter for many youngsters in the city. The cheesy garlic bread is a must-have from this eatery.

#8 Red Box

Located in a little nook, Red Box has the yummiest noodles and rice on its menu. Packaged in a pretty box, the food joint offers authentic Chinese meals. Veg Nanking noodles with chilli garlic, chicken Nanking noodles with hot garlic chicken, soups, and momos are top picks from Red Box.

#9 Kurtosshhh

This Hungarian street food now has gained popularity in recent times. Kurtosh at MVP is the destination for all those who are looking to taste different varieties of cuisines. Some of the best-served are

Veg and Chicken kartoos kurtosshhh, olive cheese langos, and Mexican langos.

#10 Six Degrees

Known for its pleasant setup, Six Degrees is situated near Pollock Lotus School in MVP Colony. Their signature platter and burgers come as highly recommended.

#11 Bajji point

Located at the heart of MVP Colony, the Bajji points’ stretch is a paradise to any street food lover in Vizag. Many in the city often make customary visits to this point. They pause for a while before heading back home from work or after an evening walk and devour the flavoursome bread Bajji and Mirchi Bajji.

#12 Kebab joints

Kebabs in Vizag are one of the favourite snacks for the non-vegetarian foodies. Lined up along a stretch beside AS Raja grounds, thick smoke fumes out every evening, indicating the making of tasty kebabs.