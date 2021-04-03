Sweets after a meal, sometimes before a meal, or as a midnight snack are almost always too difficult to resist. And in Vizag, the scene is no different. Irrespective of which community they hail from, sweets are an intrinsic part of the elaborate menu in the city. From Sivarama Kalakand to Honeydew Rasmala, here are 5 best sweets from Vizag we can never get enough of.

5 best sweets from Vizag

#1 Kalakand

Oozing ghee and dripping deliciousness, Kalakand, from New Sri Sivarama Sweets, is arguably the most favourite sweet of Vizag. A heavenly delight made from milk and cottage cheese that comes in variants of white and brown, this sweet takes the throne on any day when it comes to wishing loved ones luck on an auspicious occasion.

Where: New Sri Sivarama Sweets, Asilmetta

#2 Madugula Halwa

With dripping ghee and goodness of dry fruits, Madugula Halwa is definitely a prized possession of Vizag. Back in the 1890s, Dangeti Dharma Rao of Madugula village concocted the recipe for the first time. Even to this day, his successors sell this delicacy at Dangeti Murty Halwa shop in Madugula. They deliver the halwa here in Vizag.

Where: Madugula

#3 Rasmalai

Grab a serving of Rasmalai, take a spoon, pierce through the soft sweet, collect a bit of the accompanying syrup and treat yourself to absolute deliciousness. Oh, isn’t savouring Rasmalai one of life’s greatest pleasures!? Flattened balls of chenna cooked in sugar syrup and dunked in sweet condensed milk make up this delight.

Where: Honeydew, Jagadamba Centre

#4 Motichoor Laddu

The classic sweet that featured prominently in the Sridevi flick, English Vinglish, is made with miniature ghee-fried besan boondi, simmered in sugar syrup. This rich and delicious sweet is loved and enjoyed by all age groups.

Where: Sweet India, Asilmetta

#5 Bobbatlu

What’s a list of sweets without Bobbatlu on it? Counted among the best sweets in Vizag, the Bobbatlu at Sri Lakshmi Ganapati Sweets, MVP Colony. A traditional sweet, usually made on celebratory occasions, it tastes best served warm with a healthy dollop of ghee. Made of chana dal, maida, and jaggery, Bobbatlu are love personified.

Where: Sri Lakshmi Ganapati Sweets