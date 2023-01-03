The people of Vizag and their undeniable love for the beach can be amplified all the more alongside a cup of coffee. As every tumultuous week comes to an end, catching up with friends and family is a great way to recharge, and the beach seems to be the perfect place for that. Considering the number of cafes that stretch across the beach, it is all the more convenient. Make sure to check these beach-view cafes in Vizag for a refreshing experience with your hangout buddies.

If you want to grab a cup of coffee as you watch the waves crash the shore, then here are 6 beach-view cafes in Vizag that may cater to your taste.

Art Qube Cafe

Located within the Aircraft museum on RK Beach opposite the INS Kursura Submarine, Art Qube Cafe, with its well-lit ambience, provides quick bites and coffee, and their shop also sells souvenirs that particularly attract tourists.

Café Coffee Day

India’s largest chain of coffee brands cannot go wrong, and it just gets better with the beach view at RK Beach, next to Mastya Darshini. Their menu offers a wide range of beverages like Lattes, Americano, and Cappuccino alongside delicious pastries, buns, sandwiches and more. Cold Devils Own and Garlic Bread are amongst their bestsellers. They also provide delivery service on Swiggy.

Paradiso

From crispy Bubble Waffles and mouthwatering triple sundaes to scrumptious nachos and pizzas, Paradiso has a lot to offer to the beloved people of Vizag at Pandurangapuram. BFF being part of their menu is a bonus! Their Veg Cheese Jalapeno poppers, Chicken popcorn and Crispy Paneer Burger should be given a shot. Paradiso offers their service through Swiggy as well.

Stark Cafe

Stark Cafe’s Instagram feed speaks for its visually captivating food! It is located in Pandurangapuram right above Paradiso and has to be one of the few places that sell dim sums, so do drop by when you can. Their Arabic Grill Chicken and Baked Cheese Nachos are worth a try. The cafe caters to delivery service on Swiggy.

Pop-Up Cafe

This cafe is one of a kind since it is made from a container. Located opposite Novotel, people can enjoy their refreshments as they feel the sea breeze and the scenic shore. The Peri Peri French Fries and Araku Special Coffee are highly recommended!

Bean Board



Bean Board is absolute heaven for those who love desserts and, obviously, coffee, undoubtedly! Located with a stunning view of the vast sea inside Ramanaidu Studios, everyone in Vizag has to experience the ambience of this cafe at least once! Their menu consists of diverse drool-worthy delicacies. However, the Blueberry Cheesecake and Frappuccino with Pastry has to be tried at all costs. Bean Board also provides their delivery service on Swiggy.

