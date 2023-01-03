Every New Year brings with it many exciting and refreshing new ways to keep us entertained. With the boom in web series on OTT platforms, this year bears as much and even more promise than we could have hoped for and expected. 2023 holds a lot in store for us to keep us entertained.

Here is a list of five web series releasing on OTT that you can start your first week of January 2023 with.

Kaleidoscope

An extremely creative take on a heist story, Kaleidoscope will surely keep you hooked as you follow the story of a master thief called Leo Pap and his crew as they plan and attempt a heist to steal 7 billion dollars. Watch as betrayal, greed, and other issues challenge this group and their plans to pull off this heist.

Release date: 1 January 2022

OTT platform: Netflix

Gannibal

If you’re a junky for chills down your spine and nonstop goosebumps, this series will definitely be your cup of tea. This modern-day horror series is based on a manga and tells the story of how Agawa Daigo becomes a residential police officer in Kyokamura village and discovers a dark secret about the place.

Release date: 1 January 2022

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Fantasy Island Season 2

A modern-day twist to the original Fantasy Island series, which told the story of Mr Roarke, who grants the guests on his island resort their secret fantasies. However, the fulfilment of their fantasies occasionally turns into unexpected nightmares through dramatic twists of fate. Season 2 is a remake where Elena Roarke, a descendant of Mr Roarke, continues the legacy. This series is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Release date: 2 January 2022

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2

Watch as the Bad Batch continue their journey across the Empire after the fall of the Republic after months have passed by since what happened at Kamino. They make new friends and enemies as they take on new mercenary missions that take them on several exciting and dangerous adventures.

Release date: 4 January 2022

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Will Trent

Special agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has suffered a tough childhood being tossed around in the foster care system of Atlanta. Now that he is in a place to help others, he wants to ensure that no one has to go through the difficulties he faced as a child. The series is based on Karin Slaughter’s bestselling books.

Release date: 4 January 2022

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Let us know which one of these web series releasing in the first week of January 2023 on OTT you are most excited to watch.