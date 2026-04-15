Refreshing drinks in Vizag: Best summer coolers to try

There is something about Vizag that makes you thirsty in the best possible way. Maybe it is the way the sun bears down on the city from the crack of dawn, turning the Bay of Bengal into a shimmering sheet of gold. Maybe it is the salt in the air as you walk along the RK Beach, or the heat that rises off the roads in lazy, wavering ribbons by mid-morning. Whatever the reason, Vizag and the need for a cold, refreshing drink are inseparable; they are practically a love story written in sweat and sips.

Here is a list of most refreshing drinks in Vizag and where to get them:

1. Watermelon Chia Pudding

Imagine summer in a bowl. A cooling, hydrating treat where chia seeds are soaked in fresh watermelon and mint juice, creating a light, gel-like pudding with a subtle herbal freshness. It’s topped with crunchy homemade granola for texture, a layer of icy watermelon granita that melts on the tongue, and finished with fresh watermelon slices for a burst of natural sweetness in every bite.

Where to find: Bean Board, VIP Road

2. Craneberry and Blue Pea Flower Mocktail

Want something floral and fruity in a glass? A striking, colour-changing refresher that’s as beautiful as it is cooling, this drink is a treat both to the taste buds and eyes. The tangy, tarty fruitiness from cranberries is combined with the floral, mild, earthy, and zesty blue pea flowers’ goodness, creating a divine concoction.

Where to find: Gluttons Garage, Pandurangapuram, Beach Road

3. Lychee Milkshake

What better way to enjoy the summer fruit than to turn it into a creamy, thick milkshake? For those with great sugar tolerance, this creamy, chunky blend is pure indulgence in a glass. Packed with fruity richness and a chilled, velvety texture, it delivers the perfect refreshing escape from the heat.

Where to find: Jack Frost, Siripuram

4. Kaffe Tonic

A refreshing, chilled drink for caffeine addicts and coffee lovers, and a surprising pick for those on a diet. Watch as bold espresso is drizzled over icy tonic water, creating a fizzy, crackling swirl. The result is light, bitter, and incredibly crisp. Devouring it is an experience in itself.

Where to find: Bean Board, VIP Road

5. Rose Milk

Fragrant, flavourful, and simply irresistible, this bright pink drink keeps you coming back for more. Infused with the delicate aroma of desi rose and blended with milk, it creates a soothing balance of floral notes and creamy richness, while still feeling light and refreshing. A nostalgic classic, it’s a taste many of us have grown up loving. For ages, this has been considered one of the best refreshing drinks in Vizag.

Where to find: Rajahmundry Rose Milk, Beach Road

Next time Vizag’s sun has you in its grip and the heat is threatening to win, do not just reach for a bottle of water and call it a day. Let this guide lead you somewhere better. Head to VIP Road for that crackling kaffe tonic. Take a detour to Beach Road for the rose milk that has stood the test of time. Walk into Jack Frost for a lychee milkshake that makes the heat feel worth it. Sip on these refreshing drinks in Vizag and make the most out of summer!

Also read: Summer desserts to have in Vizag that taste even better in the heat

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more such recommendations.