Summer treats in Vizag that taste best in the heat

As the mercury soars and the sun blazes overhead, our cravings naturally gravitate towards all things cool, juicy, and invigorating. There is something magical about the way certain treats taste under the unforgiving glare of summer, when every bite and sip feels like a celebration of the season itself.

Let’s explore the unique magic of these summer delights and discover why they taste best when the heat is on.

1. Ice Golla

Crunchy shaved ice is shaped into a round globe perched on a stick and drizzled with bright, colourful flavoured syrups. From kala khatta to mango, rose to strawberry, the flavour options feel endless. The joy of enjoying an ice gola on a scorching summer day is truly unmatched.

Where to find: Mumbai Ice Gola, Chinna Waltair Main Road Mumbai Ice Gola, Chinna Waltair Main Road

2. Kulfi

Do you remember hearing the honk or bell of the kulfi cart echoing through the streets? While the flavour options were often limited to plain kulfi, pista kulfi, and badaam kulfi, the excitement of running out to grab one on a scorching summer afternoon was unbeatable. Those creamy, milky kulfis remain peak summer happiness.

Where to find: Amul Ice Cream Stall, Beach Road

3. Fruit-Flavoured Ice Creams

From seasonal favourites like Alphonso mango ice cream to the fragrant sweetness of litchi ice cream, turning fruits into creamy scoops is one of the best ways to enjoy them. Other fruity ice creams that taste just as delightful include muskmelon, banana, and coconut.

Where to find: Cream Stone, Gatox, and FoodEx Cream Stone, Gatox, and FoodEx

4. Aam Panna

Summer is practically synonymous with mangoes. Aam panna, made with raw mangoes, is a sweet, tangy, and refreshing drink known for its cooling properties. Not only does it help beat the heat, but it also aids digestion and keeps dehydration at bay.

Where to find: Kailash Parbat

From the icy tang of a gola to the creamy richness of kulfi, and the vibrant freshness of fruit-flavoured ice creams and cooling drinks like aam panna, these delights are at their most satisfying under the blazing summer sun. So the next time the heat becomes overwhelming, seek out one of these classic summer delights, because some flavours are simply meant to be savoured under the golden light of summer.