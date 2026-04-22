English Breakfast in Vizag: 7 places for a filling morning meal!

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, making it a non-negotiable meal. Among the available breakfast options, the English breakfast is considered one of the best. The breakfast offers the perfect balance of protein and carbohydrates, with eggs, sausages, mushrooms, tomatoes, and beans. If you are on the lookout for delish English breakfast in Vizag, then here are some places that you can check out!

Places in Vizag to indulge in an English Breakfast!

1. Zero The Resto Cafe

Zero the Resto Cafe is on the city’s map for exciting events and live mics. With an open seating area, this cafe has an extensive menu, where you can find all kinds of food. The cafe offers affordable and delicious English breakfast, which is made fresh with great ingredients.

Location: MVP Colony

2. Gluttons Garage

Famous in the city for its fusion food and seasonal food menus, Gluttons Garage is a spot frequented by the eaters in Vizag.

The place offers several breakfast combos from 8 AM to 11:30 AM, which are served with freshly baked beans, toasted bread, and a bowl of fresh fruits for a balanced breakfast. The classic veg combo offers grilled vegetables and mashed potatoes. There’s also a chicken sausage and a bacon combo at the restaurant.

Location: Pandurangapuram

3. Area 51- The Cafe Hideout

Area 51 is the hotspot for the people near IT Sez in Rushikonda. With its outdoor seating and rustic interiors, this cafe serves great coffee and mouthwatering finger foods.

This place serves a great English breakfast menu. The dish features two sunny-side up eggs, grilled sausages, hash browns, red beans, mushrooms, bacon, grilled tomatoes, and lightly toasted bread.

Location: IT Sez, Rushikonda

4. Pawffe

Being one of the city’s pet-friendly cafes, Pawffe packs a great menu with really yummy food. There is a terrace seating, an open seating on the ground floor, and a fully air-conditioned floor, where patrons can enjoy their food. The cafe offers scenic views of the sea, making it a great spot for having good food with your loved ones.

You can find an elaborate spread of English breakfast, including a stuffed omelette, sausages, hash browns, grilled tomatoes, and toasted bread.

Location: Sagar Nagar

So, the next time you are in the mood to feast on sunny-side-up eggs, filling sausages, and crispy toast, you know where to go! Let us know in the comments which of these places will be on your radar this week!

Want more recommendations for breakfast? Check out this article!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more food and drink recommendations.