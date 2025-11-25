Best pet-friendly restaurants in Vizag to visit with your furry friend!

Being a pet parent, you always want to include your furry friend in all of life’s turns. Whether it is booking a flight or hotel, you always tick the pet-friendly box before picking a favourite from the list. If you are looking for pet-friendly cafes and restaurants in Vizag, we’ve got you covered. Here are some places where you can grab a bite along with your four-legged companion in the city!

1. B……Zag Beach Restaurant

Perched on the shore of Bheemli beach, B Zag Beach restaurant is for those who love a scenic dining experience. Visitors have the option of indoor and sea-facing dining seating arrangements. The restaurant features an open yard setup and offers a variety of dishes, including continental and regional specialities. You can enjoy a plate of delicious food while watching the sea waves crash with your pet by your side.

Location: Bheemunipatnam

2. Zero The Resto Cafe

Zero Resto Cafe, one of the city’s most popular hangout spots, is known for its open seating arrangement. While dishing out delish English breakfast spreads, mouthwatering Suri Babu Biryani and other food items, this is a place where your pet can tag along!

Location: Pedda Waltair

3. Pawffe Pet Friendly Resto Cafe

You and your pet can have a wonderful time at the Pawfee Resto Cafe. The cafe has two levels, with one level dedicated to your furry companions. There is a dedicated swimming pool for pets, along with other amenities to ensure your pet has a great time. Paired with the sea-facing views and tasty food from the cafe, this is the perfect spot to have a nice time with your pets!

Location: Sagar Nagar

Note: Kindly ensure your pet is supervised and well-behaved so that everyone can enjoy a pleasant dining experience.

With these pet-friendly cafes and restaurants in Vizag, you can tag along with your pets for a fun dining out experience! So, what are you waiting for? Make plans to visit these pet-friendly food spots in Vizag now!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more restaurant and cafe recommendations.