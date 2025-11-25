Every week brings something new. With a new week comes the hope for new and better things. OTT platforms have another lineup of much-awaited new releases that are sure to make your week a lot better. This week’s OTT releases are going to add the much-needed thrill and comfort after your hectic 9-5.

Here we are with a list of OTT releases this week that will switch your binge-watch mode on:

1. Kevin Hart: Acting My Age

This series is based on Kevin Hart’s global tours, and stand-up comedies blend humour and real-life crises. In this stand-up special, he talks about his leg injury, his bond with his late father, parenting and taking intimacy pills in his 40s.​

Streaming now

OTT platform: Netflix

2. Stranger Things Season 5

Set in the autumn of 1987, the heroes unite to kill the villain Vecna, who has vanished and is still untraceable. The town is under strict military surveillance due to the events from the previous season, adding anticipation for the final season of this thrilling TV show.

Streaming from: 26 November

OTT Platform: Netflix​

3. Jingle Bell Heist

This Christmasy rom-com is the story of Nick and Sophia, who are in a financial crisis. Nick is a single father who wants to provide a better life for his daughter, while Sophia is unable to make ends meet due to her mother’s cancer treatment. The two plan to rob a posh departmental store as they were both wronged by the rich store owner. The two fall in love in the process of plotting and executing the robbery. This week’s OTT releases have already marked the beginning of Christmas festivities with this one.

Streaming from: 26 November

OTT Platform: Netflix

4. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

The story begins with Sunny Sanskaari, played by Varun Dhawan, getting rejected by Ananya, played by Sanya Malhotra, who tells him that she saw him as nothing more than a time pass. On the other hand, Tulasi Kumari, played by Jahnvi Kapoor, gets rejected by her boyfriend of 7 years, Vikram Singh, played by Rohot Saraf, who is getting married to Ananya. Tulasi and Sunny pretend to be in love to evoke jealousy in their partners, but the story takes a different turn. Prajakta Koli plays the role of Dimple, Vikram’s real love, whom he intends to marry from the beginning.​

Streaming from: 27 November

OTT Platform: Netflix

5. Kantara- Chapter 1 (Hindi-dubbed)

Trouble arises between a tribal community and their neighbours from the Bangara kingdom, who are trying to seize a holy place called Eshwarana Hoothota (God’s Garden). The Eshwarana Hoothota is situated within the forest of the tribal community, where their deities protect them.

A mighty mystic warrior from the tribal community, Berme, played by Rishabh Shetty, becomes the leader of the Tribal people and defends them from the royal family.

Streaming from: 27 November

​OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

6. Aaryan

An ignored writer who goes by the pen name Azhagar hijacks a live talk show and announces that he is going to carry out a series of murders. He has fostered immense hatred towards society as he thinks that society does not honour or value the real heroes like nurses and soldiers, whose sacrifices go unnoticed. He believes that his killing spree would get people to honour them. A sharp and workaholic DCP Arivudai Nambi is assigned to investigate the case. His dedication towards his professional life has strained his personal life and marriage.

Streaming from: 28 November

OTT Platform: Netflix

With this array of this week’s OTT releases, including a range of genres to choose from, intense, festive, comic, and spine-chilling, this list will serve your different moods.

