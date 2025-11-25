Visakhapatnam to host three national conferences: Collector

The Steel City of Visakhapatnam will be hosting three national conferences on 27 and 28 November.

The Central government has decided to hold the Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat outreach programme in the city on 27 November. The programme will continue for 100 days all over India.

In the afternoon of the same day, the national adoption awareness conclave will be held under the aegis of the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA). Delegates from different States will attend the event.

A special meeting of the parliamentary consultative committee for the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development will be organised on 28 November. Besides the Central Ministers, several officials and others will participate in the meeting.

All three conferences will be held at the Novotel in the city. While reviewing arrangements for the series of meetings, District Collector M N Harendhira Prasad has directed Central, State and district officials to work in tandem to make the conferences successful.

The Union Ministers and delegates should be welcomed at the airport in a traditional way, the Collector told the officials.

