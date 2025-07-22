As the weather in Vizag swings between cool, overcast skies and the warmth of a blazing morning sun, the unpredictability only adds to the charm of this coastal city. If you’re on the hunt for the perfect spots to enjoy a meal while soaking in breathtaking views or relishing the gentle evening breeze, look no further! Here are the top outdoor dining spots in Vizag that promise not just delightful dining but also picturesque views.

By the Bay

The beach is a constant companion in every Vizagite’s life. What better way to enjoy a meal than while gazing at the sea? There are several seaside restaurants which have an outdoor seating option and are close to the beach.

If you want a fine dining experience with a couple of drinks, The Shack at The Park is your best bet. The Shack seems like its straight out of Goa with its wooden furniture and dim lighting decor. You can dip your toes in the sand and enjoy the tranquility of the beach, no matter what time of the day. Bamboo Bay at The Park is an East Indian restaurant which boasts flamboyant decor with mouthwatering Indian cuisine.

Located in the familiar food spots of VMCA Food Court, Pop Up Cafe & Restaurant is a restaurant that has both an outdoor and a rooftop seating. You can binge on the affordable and delicious treats from this place like grilled sandwiches, noodles, maggi, and refreshing mocktails.

B…..Zag Restaurant is a pet-friendly restaurant that is located along Bheemili’s shoreline. The outdoor seating is set in an open-area filled with serene views of the beach, nestled between palm trees. Starting from regional to international cuisine, you can enjoy a wide range of dishes in this place.

Under the Stars

Dining under the stars remains a superior idea for a date or for eating out in general. Having a meal with the stars overhead is a phenomenal experience – and here’s where you can experience it in Vizag!

Upland Bistro’s latest brainchild, Sky View Restaurant is located above the bistro. There are glass domes with a seating with air conditioning and dim lighting, which is the perfect place for a date night or a chill night out with the gang.

Zero The Resto Cafe is a popular work/hangout spot in the city. This place has a vast outdoor seating area where you can work and feast together.

Situated inside Vishwanath Sports Club, The Secret Garden is an exquisite dining restaurant. There are three themes in the restaurant, Rajasthani glam, modern allure, and an open air dhaba seating. Paired with their mouthwatering food, any ambience is worth it!

The Vizag Drive In is one of the most high frequented hotspots during the weekend. There is outdoor seating in the space with various pop-up restaurants to choose from.

The next time you want to grab a meal, head to these top outdoor dining spots in Vizag that promise a delicious meal, surrounded in an open air space! Let us know your favourite in the comments below!

