If you’re looking to switch up your classic Idli-Dosa mornings with a classy English breakfast, you can never go wrong with a warm, delicious stack of pancakes. Whether topped off with whipped cream and syrup or infused with chocolate chips and berries, pancakes make for a sweet delight and a sweeter way to start the day. Luckily, Vizag’s eateries seem to understand this, and select spots across the city serve them up just right. Check out some pancake spots in Visakhapatnam that are flippin’ great!

1. Uncle Peter’s Pancakes

Dedicated exclusively to pancakes, Uncle Peter’s Pancakes is a nationwide franchise that recently opened doors in Vizag! The brand is known for offering eggless and authentic pancakes in a number of varieties. Their menu in Vizag is diverse at best – from the classic pancake with maple syrup and whipped cream to Tiramisu Pancake, Oreo and Cream Cheese Pancake, Raspberry Crumble Pancake, Nutella Pancake, and more, they have everything a pancake connoisseur could dream about! They also serve waffles, crepes, and hot chocolate alongside!

Location: Asilmetta

2. Gluttons Garage

A trip to the beach usually warrants a visit to this chic, continental cafe. Their English breakfast spread is impressively vast, comprising sausages, omelettes, toasts, and of course, pancakes.

They offer the basic fluff – classic with maple syrup and nutella stuffed with carmelized bananas on the side. Depending on the season, the menu may even feature a fruit inspired option. You can choose from extra toppings like chocolate sauce, caramel sauce, ice cream, carmelised apples, and whipped cream to add that extram ‘oompf’ to your plate.

Location: Beach Road, Beside Aqua Sports Complex

3. Zero The Resto Café

Zero is known for being a laid-back hangout spot in Lawsons Bay. You can start off your morning here with a salad, sandwich, omelet, but the pancakes here take the cake. Almond, dark chocolate, caramelised banana, berry, classic, nutella, and chocochip – the pancakes here come in all flavours imaginable. Check out this spot the next time you’re feeling the pan-crave!

Location: Lawsons Bay Colony

4. The Chocolate Room

An abode for all this chocolate, The Chocolate Room is not one to shy away from a sugary treat. For pancake lovers, Choc-o-Block Pancake, chocolate pancakes drenched in chocolate sauce and vanilla ice cream, Death By Chocolate pancakes laden with cherry cream, chocolate ice cream, and chocolate sauce, and more such delectable offerings await.

Location: MVP Colony

5. Waffletino

Though famous for their waffles, Waffletino’s pancake menu is equally mouth-watering. Offering options from Kitkat Pancake, Tender Coconut Pancake to Nutella, Choco Almond, and Oreo Pancake, this sport offers options that are both yummy and affordable.

Location: Siripuram

6. Kaloreez

Kaloreez caters to those looking for a healthier bite without compromising on taste. Their pancake offerings often come with nutritious flour alternatives, natural sweeteners, and fresh toppings. A great pick if you’re calorie-conscious but still craving something sweet.

Offerings from the menu here include low-carb Keto Pancakes made with almond flour and topped with apple slides, and Gluten Free Protein Pancakes made with ragi flour, fat-free butter and whey protein. Vegans can go for their Oats N Banana Pancakes, which are made of soaked oats, oats flour, and almond milk.

Location: Pandurangapuram

Whether you’re into over-the-top dessert-style stacks or prefer clean and simple classics, these pancake spots in Visakhapatnam offer a variety of takes on the beloved dish. So the next time your sweet tooth strikes, you know where to flip your way to satisfaction!

