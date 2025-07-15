The pre-release event of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, starring Pawan Kalyan, will be held in Visakhapatnam just a few days ahead of its theatrical release on July 24, 2025. The event is expected to take place on July 20th by the beachside, and large-scale arrangements are being made for fan attendance and media coverage.

One of the key highlights of this event is the likely presence of director S S Rajamouli, who is expected to attend the function as a chief guest, along with director Trivikram Srinivas.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a historical action film set in the 17th-century Mughal era. It is directed by A.M. Jyothi Krishna and produced on a massive scale. The film has reportedly crossed a budget of Rs 250 crore, making it the most expensive project in Pawan Kalyan’s career.

Pawan Kalyan plays the role of Veera Mallu, a heroic outlaw who rises against the Mughal Empire. Bobby Deol plays the role of Emperor Aurangzeb. Nidhhi Agerwal appears as Panchami, the female lead, and the supporting cast includes Nargis Fakhri, Sathyaraj, Jisshu Sengupta, Anupam Kher, Sunil, and Subbaraju. The music department is led by the Oscar-winning Music director M M Keeravaani, and the cinematography for the film is handled by Gnana Shekar V S and Manoj Paramahamsa.

The Hari Hara Veera Mallu pre-release event at Vizag is being planned as a grand public gathering and will be used to officially kick-start the film’s final promotional phase. With Rajamouli and Trivikram expected to share the stage, the event is already being viewed as a big public event in the city of Visakhapatnam.

