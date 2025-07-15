Bringing laurels to the City of Destiny and the nation, Bhavesh Jain from Visakhapatnam successfully represented India as a youth delegate at the prestigious 2025 Taiwan International Ocean Forum, held in Taipei City from July 2nd to 3rd.

Organised by the Ocean Affairs Council, Government of Taiwan, the global forum brought together leading experts, policymakers, and youth leaders to deliberate on “Maritime Security and Blue Economy.” Bhavesh made a mark as a panelist in the highlight session “The Youth Generation: Key to a Harmonious and Sustainable Future.” He joined an eight-member panel of young changemakers from India, Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines, and the US, sparking thought-provoking conversations on how youth can steer sustainable action across borders.

The two-day event addressed a broad spectrum of maritime issues, including Indo-Pacific security, ocean governance, ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) strategies, and sustainable marine industry development. With the global spotlight on climate change and marine conservation, the forum aimed to encourage international collaboration and innovation.

In an engaging dialogue, Bhavesh raised pressing concerns on the threats to our oceans—from overfishing and marine pollution to climate change—and highlighted gaps in international cooperation to tackle them. He passionately spoke on how the economy, environment, and society are deeply intertwined and stressed the need for civil society’s stronger involvement in shaping ocean policies and driving grassroots change.

Calling it one of his most enriching global experiences, Bhavesh described the 2025 Taiwan International Ocean Forum as an “eye-opener on how young voices can bridge nations for ocean sustainability.” The invitation by Kuan Bi-Ling, Minister of the Ocean Affairs Council, acknowledged Bhavesh’s remarkable contributions as a National Young India Challenge Awardee and State Best NSS Volunteer.

Recognised nationally for his commitment to youth leadership and civic responsibility, Bhavesh is a recipient of the Young India Challenge National Award and was named Best NSS Volunteer in Andhra Pradesh.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more news and city updates.