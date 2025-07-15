With many OTT releases slated for the week, entertainment is unlimited. While watching television series and movies can be interesting, every now and then it can get boring really quickly. If you are in the mood to try out entertainment rooted in real-life incidents, this article is for you. Here are 8 best must-watch documentaries to watch that will inspire and inform!

1. Curry and Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case

Jolly Joseph is at the center of 6 deaths in the family. Watch this intriguing documentary, as it seeks to explain how the deaths, family tree, and time line are connected.

OTT Platform: Netflix

2. Korean Food Rhapsody

Helmed by celebrity chef Paik Jong Won, this Korean food series has several installments like The Soju Rhapsody, Korean Pork Belly Rhapsody, Jjajangmyeon Rhapsody, and more. These series offer an in-depth culture breakdown of each food, like how the dish’s flavour has evolved, preparation, and more.

OTT Platform: Netflix

3. Katatsumori

Naomi Kawase’s Katatsumori is a heart-warming documentary which revolves around her great-aunt Uno Kawase, who was also her foster mother. Portraying the raw emotions of want and time’s cruel turn, this documentary reflects the emotional relationship Naomi has with her great-aunt.

OTT Platform: MUBI

4. Alexander: The Making of a God

Reenacting and reviewing historical events, historical scholars sit together and narrate the glittering life of Alexander The Great and his desire to rule the world.

OTT Platform: Netflix

5. What Jennifer Did

On November 8th, 2010, 911 received a frantic call from Jennifer Pan that her parents have been fatally shot. While the investigation of the crime reveals several truths, this documentary shows what Jennifer did on that fateful night.

OTT Platform: Netflix

6. Three Identical Strangers

Three teenagers meet on a fateful day and find out that they are actually identical twins, separated at birth. As they are celebrating and rejoicing in the occasion of reuniting, the true story about their separation comes to light, throwing everything in chaos.

OTT Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

7. Chef’s Table

Sit down and watch some of the most renowned chefs in the world share their deepest secrets, inspirations, and memories as they walk around and prepare mouthwatering food in their kitchens.

OTT Platform: Netflix

8. Icarus

We all know how the story of Icarus ends, right?

Here is a sports documentary that shows how an American cyclist is dragged into a doping scandal, with a famous Russian scientist at the center, who is also Putin’s most wanted whistle-blower.

OTT Platform: Netflix

With these 8 best must-watch documentaries, you can pick a favourite and start streaming. Each documentary has a unique flair and background, making any of them binge-worthy! So, what are you waiting for? Start streaming these informative yet intriguing documentaries right now!

