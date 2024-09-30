October is here, it is bringing an exciting lineup of new releases on Netflix to binge-watch! Whether you’re into high-stakes real estate dramas, romance, or thrilling mysteries, this month has something for everyone. Here’s a quick look at some of the hottest releases on Netflix to kickstart your October entertainment.

1. Making It in Marbella

Young Swedish real estate agents make millions by selling lavish properties to wealthy families in Marbella, one of the most luxurious holiday destinations in Spain. This reality show follows these brokers’ high-stakes careers, the fierce competition between them, and the challenges they face while trying to balance both their personal and professional lives.

Release date: October 1

2. Chef’s Table

In this Emmy-nominated series, culinary masters from around the world refine gourmet food delight with their creative and innovative dishes, accompanied by a pinch of their unique flavour.

Release date: October 2

3. Love Is Blind Season 7

Get ready for a romantic journey as the love infuses the air!

A new group of singles who are ready to mingle enter the dating game without any distractions from the outside world. Yes, you guessed it right – no social media, no calls or texts; just pure romance and bonding. Will they find their happily ever after?

Release date: October 2

4. Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 5

Have you ever felt an eerie feeling in the air, or sensed someone watching you even when no one’s around? Have you ever had questions about the supernatural that you couldn’t find any answers to?

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 5 is also filled with cases like that. Paranormal activities, supernatural events, and more – everything feels real with these perplexing documented real-life cases. The docuseries brings a supernatural world of mystery and thrilling adventure to screen.

Release date: October 2

5. Heartstopper Season 3

Things are heating up between Charlie and Nick as they realise that they both have feelings for each other. Will their confession be enough to get into a romantic relationship? Or will a big challenge ruin the things between the love birds? Dive into love, friendship and self-exploration with the 3rd season of Heartstoppers coming your way this October!

Release date: October 3

6. CTRL

Nella And Joe are a perfect influencer couple, but when Joe cheats on Nella, things start becoming complicated. Nella makes a new AI friend to help her ‘delete’ all memories of Joe, but Joe gets erased from everyone’s life! Can Nella take control of her AI friend and bring back Joe?

Release date: October 4

7. It’s What’s inside

A group of friends gather for a happy pre-wedding party, but things go awry when they start playing a mysterious game. The dreamy pre-wedding party soon becomes a nightmare to everyone as the game awakens hidden secrets, desires and long-standing grudges.

Release date: October 4

8. The Platform 2

A “Platform World” where the person who disrupts the law brings doom upon himself!

The criminals, who are held up in a multi-story building (like a prison), have to choose their preferred dish to eat as they enter their platform. One can only eat their chosen dish to ensure the other food is reaching all the other levels. Eating from the wrong plate could mean a death sentence! But is it actually fair for all the residents?

Release date: October 4

9. The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Nights of the Apocalypse Season 2

The most-awaited Japanese series is finally hitting Netflix!

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse follows Percival, a boy living peacefully with his grandfather until he learns of his destiny as one of the four knights of the apocalypse, destined to bring destruction. Forced into a dangerous journey, Percival faces new allies and enemies while uncovering dark forces threatening the world.

Release date: October 6

From heart-throbbing romance to chilling mystery and adventure, October’s streaming slate is packed with stories to keep you hooked all month long. So grab your popcorn, sit back, and prepare for a month filled with excitement with these October releases on Netflix!

