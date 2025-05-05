Summer has officially hit Vizag, and let’s be honest, it is exhausting and tiring. Just travelling to work or other places is proving to be a challenge, with the sun glaring down on us. With the holidays rolling out, you can travel out of the city to find relief and relax. If you are open to the idea, here are some summer hotspots from Vizag!

1. Ooty

Dubbed the Queen of the Hill Stations, Ooty is a travel destination that has earned its reputation. The beauty of this place has been captured in many films, television shows, and social media platforms, leading visitors to this green paradise. The picturesque scenes, mist-covered hills, mesmerizing waterfalls, and beautiful gardens offer a preview of this magnificent destination. There are a variety of activities like train rides on Toy Train, trekking, boating and camping which ensure a unique experience for every traveller. While here, relish and experience the Tamil cuisine, bursting with flavours.

How to reach:

Air: Coimbatore International Airport

Train: Toy Train from Mettupalayam via Coonoor or Coimbatore Railway Station

2. Munnar

Munnar is a tranquil hill station boasting green-carpeted hills and diverse biodiversity. This hill station has the perfect mix of environmental wonders, wildlife sanctuaries, and greenery from tea plantations. Several attractions for visitors to explore are the Tea Museum, High Range Club, Neelakkurinji Biodiversity Knowledge Center, and Periyar and Eravikulam National Park.

For an offbeat experience, you can try out your hand at photography during the sunrise or sunset in Munnar. Walk around the place during the mornings and experience the intimate destination personally.

How to reach:

Air: Cochin International Airport

Train: Aluva Railway Station

3. Kodaikanal

Known as the Princess of Hills, Kodaikanal is one of the most visited destinations, thanks to its natural beauty. The artificial star-shaped Kodaikanal Lake, Coakers Walk, Pillar Rocks, and Dolphin’s Nose are popular places to visit here.

You can row a boat in the calming lake, take a cycle ride around Coakers, attend summer festivals, go horseback riding, and trek to Dolphin’s Nose for a scenic view. Packed with various adventures and places to explore with chill temperatures, Kodaikanal is a must-visit place in summer!

How to reach:

Air: Madurai International Airport and Coimbatore International Airport

Train: Palani Railway Station, Kodai Road Station and train services from Madurai, Tiruchirappalli and Coimbatore

4. Agumbe

Tucked in the Western Ghats, Agumbe has a calm and quiet atmosphere that is enhanced by its greenery. Popular media like TV shows and books have featured Agumbe, drawing attention towards this natural treasure. Agumbe is dubbed as one of the best places for capturing the perfect sunset.

For a fulfilling experience, visit the Gopalakrishna Temple, cool down at the Onake Abbi Waterfalls, and trek along the rainforest to reach Barkana Falls. After a long day of exploring the tourist places, rewind and enjoy the scrumptious food at Agumbe like Neer Dosa paired with jaggery syrup, Akki Roti., and more

How to reach:

Air: Mangalore International Airport.

Train: Mangalore and Shivamogga Railway Stations.

With the impending hot days ahead, you can travel to these summer hotspots from Vizag and experience cool temperatures with scenic views! Each place promises a unique experience, no matter what kind of traveller you are. So, what are you waiting for? Make plans and clear your schedules to visit these places this summer!

