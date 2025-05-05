A tragic incident occurred in Seethammadhara area in Visakhapatnam on 5 May 2025, where a large tree suddenly collapsed despite calm weather and fell directly onto a woman riding her scooty along the road. She was crushed beneath it and died on the spot. At that very moment, a tractor was approaching from the opposite direction; its driver had a narrow escape. A parked car nearby was also badly damaged in the fall.

The victim, identified as Purnima, had just stepped out of her house and was on her way to work when the tragedy struck. The entire episode was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the area.

Upon being alerted, the Fourth Town Police rushed to the location, retrieved the body, and sent it for post-mortem examination. They have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation into the incident. The full circumstances behind the incident are still being pieced together.

BJP MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju visited the site to assess the situation. Meanwhile, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation staff have begun the process of clearing the collapsed tree. Purnima’s untimely demise has left her family devastated, and her household is now gripped with grief.

