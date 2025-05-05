Watching a waterfall can feel life-changing. There’s something revelatory about standing in front of one, watching the water come crashing down with all its might, feeling the heavy spray on your face, the wind whipping your hair about, and the roar of it drowning out every other sound – it’s a sight that will stay in the memories of anyone who beholds it. These wild and free spectacles of nature are rejuvenating and can make any trip worthwhile, but you deserve to see the best of them. And so, here’s a list of the 6 tallest waterfalls in India you need to see on your next getaway from Visakhapatnam!

Height: 560 metres (1,840 feet)

Crowned as the tallest waterfall in India, the Bhambavli Vajrai Waterfall plunges from an incredible height of 560 meters in a stunning three-tiered descent.

Fed by the Urmodi River, which actually originates from this waterfall, Vajrai is nestled in the lush folds of the Western Ghats, close to Bhambavli village in Maharashtra’s Satara district.

Located within the UNESCO-recognized Kaas Plateau, famous for its seasonal bloom and biodiversity, the Vajrai Waterfall is most magnificent during the monsoon months. The surrounding flower valley and green-cloaked mountains enhance the serenity of the region. Ideal for nature lovers and trekkers, this waterfall offers both a rejuvenating retreat and a visual spectacle.

2. Kunchikal Falls, Karnataka

Height: 455 metres (1,493 feet)

Tumbling down rugged boulders near the Shimoga-Udupi border in Karnataka, Kunchikal Falls is a mighty cascade formed by the River Varahi. Measuring 455 meters in height, it holds the distinction of being India’s second tallest waterfall and ranks 116th in the world.

Set within the Agumbe rainforest, one of the wettest regions in India, Kunchikal is at its most powerful during the rainy season.

However, due to a dam and a nearby underground hydroelectric station, the waterfall’s flow has reduced significantly and is now largely monsoon-dependent. Despite this, the enveloping greenery, pristine environment, and the grandeur of the rocky descent continue to make Kunchikal an unforgettable destination.

3. Barehipani Falls, Odisha

Height: 399 metres (1,309 feet)

Situated in the heart of Simlipal National Park in Mayurbhanj, Odisha, Barehipani Falls is a twin-tiered marvel with a cumulative drop of 399 meters. The waterfall is formed by the Budhabalanga River, which crashes dramatically over a cliff before flowing into the plains.

The name “Barehipani” is rooted in the local term “Barehi,” referring to a rope-like appearance, which reflects the waterfall’s long, narrow drop. Open to tourists from November 1st to June 15th, the best time to visit is between November and February when the weather is cool and the falls are in their full glory. Trekkers and nature enthusiasts frequently visit Barehipani to enjoy both the falls and the surrounding wildlife-rich terrain of the national park.

About 730 km from Visakhapatnam, this is the perfect monsoon getaway.

4. Nohkalikai Falls, Meghalaya

Height: 340 metres (1,115 feet)

Located near Cherrapunji in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district, Nohkalikai Falls is India’s highest plunge waterfall — water descends vertically without touching the rock face. At 340 meters tall, this is not only one of the tallest waterfalls in India, but also has a haunting legend behind it. It is said that its name “Nohkalikai” translates to “Jump of Ka Likai,” referring to a tragic tale about a woman named Likai who leapt to her death here after her daughter’s gruesome murder.

The falls are easily accessible via a short drive from Cherrapunji and are best viewed from a designated viewpoint that offers panoramic vistas of the surrounding cliffs and forest. The monsoon season intensifies its dramatic effect, turning it into a roaring curtain of water.

5. Nohsngithiang Falls (Seven Sisters Falls), Meghalaya

Height: 315 metres (1,033 feet)

Just a kilometre away from the village of Mawsmai in Meghalaya, the Nohsngithiang Falls, popularly known as the Seven Sisters Waterfall, cascades down from a height of 315 meters. This segmented waterfall splits into seven streams as it descends, offering a rare and captivating sight.

Located in the lush East Khasi Hills, this waterfall is best visited between June and September, when the monsoon ensures a strong water flow and the surrounding forest is at its greenest. Each of the seven streams glows golden under the sunlight during sunset, creating a magical atmosphere that’s hard to forget. A must-visit for photographers and romantics alike.

6. Dudhsagar Falls, Goa

Height: 310 metres (1,017 feet)

Dudhsagar Falls, meaning “Sea of Milk,” is one of the most iconic waterfalls in India. With a height of 310 meters, this four-tiered waterfall is located on the Mandovi River and is tucked deep within the Bhagwan Mahaveer Sanctuary and Mollem National Park in Goa.

True to its name, the waterfall foams up at the base into a milky white pool, especially during the monsoon, when it flows in full vigour. One of the unique experiences here is catching a glimpse of the waterfall from a passing train on the scenic South Western Railway.

The best time to getaway from Visakhapatnam to these waterfalls is during the monsoon season, when the surrounding forest comes alive, and the falls thunder down with unmatched force.

With the monsoon season just a few months away, now is the perfect time to start planning a getaway from Visakhapatnam to one of these tallest waterfalls in India. Whether you visit Dudhsagar Falls, dip your toes into Goan culture along the way or choose to immerse yourself in the experience of the tallest Vajrai Waterfall in Maharashtra, you’ll surely have a wonderful time at these spots!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more travel articles.