Vizag news: Boy commits suicide as father refuses to buy iPhone

A 17-year-old boy in the One Town area of Vizag committed suicide at home on 24 November by hanging himself from a ceiling fan, according to the latest news.

According to the police, the boy discontinued his studies after 6th standard and was staying idle.

Last week, the boy asked his father, a labourer, to buy an iPhone for him. When the father expressed his inability, the boy started sulking and coming home now and then. On Monday, he took the extreme step when no one was at home.

The police registered a case and are investigating.

In other news, two people were missing while the body of another was found after their boat was capsized in the Raiwada reservoir in Anakapalle district. Read more about this news by clicking here.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more Vizag news updates.