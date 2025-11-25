Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Double elimination this week, ex-contestants return!

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is making rounds on various social media platforms, thanks to the emotional family week that took place last week. The Bigg Boss’ house witnessed families visit their loved ones in the house, bearing gifts, food, and a whole lot of support.

Last week saw an unexpected twist, as the elimination for the week was revoked through Emmanuel’s special Power Astra.

During the Sunday episode, six contestants were in the danger zone. The contestants include Emmanuel, Divya Velamuri, Kalyan, Bharani, Sanjana Galrani, and Demon Pavan. At the end of the episode, it was revealed that Divya was supposed to be eliminated this week, as she had received the fewest votes.

This move has made a significant impact on the house and on the audience.

This Week’s Elimination:

According to how the show has been progressing, the audience can predict the eliminations. According to the rumor mill, the makers of the reality show are planning on a double elimination this week.

The unofficial voting polls show Divya and Sanjana at the bottom two positions. If the trend continues, these two contestants might face elimination this week.

The nominations this week has turned the house upside down with its tense moments, heated arguments, and emotional breakdowns. The housemates exchanged verbal spats, sharing their deep grudges, resentments, sadness, and frustration.

Day 79 Expectations:

Today’s episode is packed with suspense and thrill. The official channels have released two promos, building anticipation for the episode. The first runner-up of Bigg Boss 8 Telugu, Gautam, entered the house to challenge the housemates for the final captaincy task for the season. The promo showed Bharani competing with Gautam, that ended on a cliffhanger.

In the second promo, the fourth runner-up of Bigg Boss 7 Telugu, Priyanka Jain was welcomed into the house. She was seeing in the promo, performing a task with Kalyan for the captaincy race.

With the entry of beloved ex-contestants, it is sure that the audience will tune in for today’s episode for more!

Voting Numbers:

These last weeks are crucial for every housemate. Vote for your favourite contestants and save them from elimination either through the Disney+ Hotstar app or by dialling the numbers given below:

Divya: 8886650465

Sanjana Galrani: 8886650460

Demon Pavan: 8886650451

Bharani: 8886650450

Suman Shetty: 8886650463

Emmanuel: 8886650452

Kalyan Padala: 8886650455

Thanuja Puttasswamy: 8886650464

Where to Watch?

Catch the latest Bigg Boss Telugu 9 episodes on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Maa daily at 9:30pm. Don’t forget to save your favourite contestants using the above voting numbers. Remember that the voting polls will close at 12 am midnight.

