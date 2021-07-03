For the youth of the city, the landscape of Vizag provides a number of spots where they can hang out and chill with friends. Be it for an after-college hang or for some wild weekend fun, people love to come to these places with their friends. These hangout spots are usually packed with youngsters of Vizag grabbing a cup of coffee or some evening snacks or just chit-chatting. For some, these places are a refuge from the stress of studies while for others, it is a place of unlimited fun. For students especially, some of their best memories are made at such places.

If you’re a youngster in Vizag, here are the 8 hangout spots in the city that you must visit at least once with your friends.

#1 YMCA Parking

Beach Road is a hotspot for college students in the city to have some fun driving around and snacking in between. Especially at RK beach, there’s a slew of food outlets to hit with your friends in the evening. But the most popular of all is YMCA Parking where you can find momos, noodles, burgers, milkshakes and much more. With a background of the RK beach and a cool breeze blowing on your faces, there are fewer places you’d want to be with your friends than this one.

#2 Pastry Coffee n’ Conversation

Arguably the most popular bakery/cafe in Vizag, Pastry Coffee n’ Conversation or PCC is one place the youngsters love to be. Also known as PCC, it is located in Siripuram at Dutt Island. PCC attracts the youth of the city with its wide range of delicacies like ‘Death By Chocolate’ and its lip-smacking coffee. People can come here with friends, gobble some scrumptious food and chill out under the AC.

#3 CCD Beach Road

Yet another food establishment on the Beach Road, Cafe Coffee Day or CCD is one of the two outlets of this highly popular coffee franchise in the city. Any Vizagites who seek much more than a cup of coffee can find themselves at this place. Here, you get coffee, side food and some fun conversations with your friends.

#4 Opposite VUDA Park

VUDA Park is one of the most popular parks in the city. While the elders like to take a walk inside the park and toddlers love to play inside, the youngsters prefer the area outside where they can hang out with their friends during a typical Vizag evening.

#5 Tenneti Park

On most days and nights, Tenneti Park is the one place where people from all age groups in Vizag come together and is one of the best vantage points in the city to enjoy the sea. The Vizag coastline doesn’t look better from anywhere than here. Along with that, there are some food trucks and tea points that serve the public during their chill-time. Truly, it is one of the best places to be with your friends.

#6 AU Canteen Ground

For all the Andhra University students, there is one spot in the vast campus that is their favourite for hanging out. It’s the canteen ground. This ground usually comes to life in the evening when the youngsters come here to play various sports and spend quality time with friends. For many AU alumni, this ground has been a vital part of their college life.

#7 Rushikonda Down

If there is a favourite hangout spot for AU students, there’s one for GITAM students as well. Right by the Rushikonda beach, there’s a long line of shops called Rushikonda Down or GITAM down where the students congregate in the evening and talk about all things college. As an alumnus, one remembers this place as where all the engaging conversations happened. While the viewpoint on the opposite side of the mountain has emerged as a new hangout spot, this one still holds a special place among the youngsters.

#8 Bean Board, Ramanaidu Studios

Not just for the coffee but also for the exhilarating view of the sea below, Bean Board is one of the popular hangout spots for youngsters in Vizag. Despite being quite far from the city, a lot of young people come here on their two-wheelers for a cup of coffee and much more. While the coffee here is itself very delicious, nothing beats the ambiance and the cool breeze that hits you at night. This place shows you a very different side of the city of Vizag.