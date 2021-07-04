Comedy shows are made for just one purpose, to make the viewer laugh, be it slapstick or light-hearted commentary. But what happens when a twist of reality is added to these? A dark comedy, which makes for a laughter riot, and at the same time plays with the thought of what’s next. The genre of dark comedy rather concluded as a tragicomedy, is quite popular as grief is a part and parcel of life and dark comedy or mockumentaries, never fail to make you laugh but also give you an insight into reality. Characters are layered and not one-dimensional. They are infused with emotions and a dark sense of humor, to carry forward the show on their shoulders. In this article Yo! Vizag lists 10 such dark comedy shows that are streaming exclusively on Netflix.

#1 Dead To Me

A widow is shattered by the death of her beloved husband in a hit-and-run case. She searches wildly for the guilty offenders to avenge his death. She meets a free-spirited woman, who has quite a contrasting personality to hers. The story progresses as it slowly reveals that all’s not what it seems to be. This Primetime Emmy Award-winning show is created by Liz Feldman and stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini in the lead roles.

#2 After Life

Tony believes it to be his superpower to blatantly say and do whatever pleases him. A coping mechanism developed after he loses his beloved wife. Unlike the other shows on Netflix, this series involves Gervais’s classic comedy with his dark sense of humour, who also writes, directs and stars in the series. In 12 episodes, with a run time of 20 minutes, he takes the viewer on an emotional rollercoaster.

#3 Bojack Horseman

The series is an eye-opener on a complex weave of interconnected issues that binds together one’s personality. Bojack Horseman comes from a well-to-do family. He’s rich and successful but suffers from alcoholism, drug addiction, and can’t maintain real relationships. He calls himself ‘poison’. Bojack Horseman dives deep into the causes and roots of depression. It mirrors the reality that a person cannot change even if he is willing to. Bojack becomes a reality star, as he had learned everything good from the TV shows and also to escape the darkness inside him. Watch out for this 6 season-long Primetime Emmy Award nominee.

#4 The End Of The F***ing World

Netflix is famous for its cheesy, over-the-top teen dramas, but this one is different. A Netflix original series, The End Of The Fucking World, is a story of two psycho teens, as they plan to run away from their parents. What follows is a journey of mishaps and violence. The series is adapted from the award-winning comic book series authored by Charles Forsman. The 2 season-long TV series stars Jessica Barden and Alex Lawther in leading roles.

#5 Orange Is The New Black

Orange Is The New Black is a comedy-drama created by Jenji Kohan for Netflix. The story is based on the novel by the same name by Piper Kerman. The 7 season-long drama revolves around a woman arrested under charges of money laundering. She is transferred to a women’s jail, where she undergoes a character transformation as an individual due to the circumstances of the jail. The Emmy nominated series stars Taylor Schilling, Laura Prepon, Michael Harney, Michelle Hurst, Kate Mulgrew and Jason Biggs.

#6 Ricky and Morty

Not necessarily made for nerds, Ricky and Morty is quite an addictive show. Set around the intergalactic adventures of Rick and his grandson Morty. Rick Sanchez is a genius, yet cynical, scientist with a lack of apathy towards relationships and emotions of love. Whereas Morty is a shy, confused teenager in school. The show has been created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon and has some mind-bending animations and science fiction.

#7 Close Enough

Close Enough is a 2020 dark adult comedy, in an animated series. A couple faces challenges as they slowly transition into their 30s while raising their daughter. The cherry on top is that they also have to deal with their divorcing friends with whom they share their apartment. Voice overs by programme creator J. G. Quintel along with Gabrielle Walsh, Jason Mantzoukas and Kimiko Glenn are used for leading characters of the show

#8 How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)

In order to get back to his now ex-girlfriend, Mortiz, a nerdy teen, develops an app to sell drugs on the dark web. He soon rises to the level of Europe’s largest drug dealer. This coming-of-age dark comedy series is originally made in German, but English audio is available on Netflix and is one of the best shows on the OTT platform.

#9 Flowers

This dark comedy follows the life of a dysfunctional family, the Flowers. Written and directed by Will Sharpe, the series stars Olivia Colman (Fleabag) and Julian Barratt in the lead roles. The 2016 sitcom is 2 seasons long with 12 episodes. There’s magic and beauty in the chaos of the story with a hint of overboarding pain.

#10 Norseman

What if Game of Thrones was a comedy? Norseman is the answer to it. A period satire comedy, Norseman is based on the 8th century Vikings. The Norwegian series is directed by Jon Iver Helgaker and Jonas Torgersen. The series is 3 seasons long with 18 episodes in total.