The seriousness of the pandemic has taken a toll on our mental health. It is essential to maintain mental sanctity in order to be productive. Difficult times have demanded uninterrupted hard work. Self-care becomes extremely important in these times. Comedy shows, at the time of the pandemic, provide a great utopia of umpteen laughter and joy. These light-hearted shows on Netflix are filled with pop culture references and comedy. With approximately 30 minutes-long episodes, these comedy shows provide relaxation to a tired brain. These shows, especially sitcoms, are a quintessential binge-watch. With a theme of comedy, these shows talk about some deep-rooted issues as well. The best part about these English comedy shows being available on an OTT platform like Netflix is that they can be easily made available for streaming on desired devices.

Hence, Yo! Vizag lists some of the best English comedy shows that made a mark for themselves in recent years and have entertained the masses on Netflix. These shows vary in their storyboard but have the same theme -comedy.

#1 Brooklyn Nine-Nine

One of the most successful pop-culture shows, Brooklyn Nine-Nine is a detective comedy show. It stars the talented Andy Samberg as the lead Detective Jake Peralta, a genius detective but a man child. The show poses as an addictive comedy as Jake Peralta solves crimes at the 99th precinct with his team. Brooklyn Nine-Nine also chronicles different bonds between the characters. There’s bromance, sassiness, quirkiness, romance and drama, that make the show a fully-fledged comedy package. B99 has been a recipient of Golden Globes and Primetime Emmy Awards. The sitcom stretches for 7 seasons with an average 30 minute long episodes. It’s one of the best English comedy shows ever and is soon going to have its last season on Netflix.

#2 Love

Love is a romantic comedy series that chronicles the love stories of two very unique individuals. The 3 seasons-long series, was originally ordered for 2 seasons by Netflix. The shoe is created by famous American director, Judd Apatow, who is credited with directing comedies like The 40-Year-Old Virgin and Knocked Up. Mickey is a rebellious woman, whereas Gus is a good-natured man. The story moves forward as they navigate their modern relationship. Paul Rust, the lead of the series, is also credited with creating the show. The average run time for the 34 episodes is about 30 minutes.

#3 Never Have I Ever

Created by the exceptionally talented Mindy Kaling, Never Have I Ever is a coming-of-age teen drama. Never Have I Ever narrates a story of a young teen, Devi and her high school life. She loses her father at the end of her middle school and struggles with that loss, along with the excitement of high school. The high school comic-drama presents the anxieties of having school crushes, the quirky competition. The series comes with a never seen before narration style. It also depicts the lifestyle of Indian people that have settled abroad. It stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Darren Barnet, Richa Moorajini, Poorna Jagannathan in the lead roles. The series has already been renewed for a second season.

#4 Schitt’s Creek

One of the most famous comedy series of recent times, Schitt’s Creek created history as it won 5 awards at the 2020 Primetime Emmys. The series has also been a recipient of several other awards, including the Golden Globes. Schitt’s Creek deals with the story of a crazy rich family. Their life turns upside down when all their riches are scammed away by their manager. The family needs to shift to a small town, Schitt’s Creek, that the family bought as a joke. It creates a realistic world around the lead roles with comedy and presents a wholesome show. The 6 seasons-long sitcom has an average runtime of 25 minutes per episode. If you are a fan of English comedy shows, don’t miss this one on Netflix that recently had its final season.

#5 The Good Place

The Good Place is a fantasy comedy-drama based on a dystopian world. Eleanor Shellstorp after dying finds herself in The Good Place, a heaven-like place, as a reward for her good life on earth, a complete opposite of what she was. She then sets on an honest philosophical journey, with some hiccups, to become a good person. The 4 seasons-long sitcom is created by Michael Schur, credited with creating other successful comedy shows like The Office, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Parks and Recreation. The Good Place stars Kirsten Bell, Jameela Jamil, Ted Danson, D’Arcy Carden and William Jackson in the lead roles. The average run time of the episode is 20 minutes.

#6 Alexa & Katie

Alexa and Katie is a four seasons long teen comedy show. Alexa, a high school teenager, deals with cancer, but the life-threatening illness doesn’t allow her quirky attitude to dull down. She is supported by her best friend Katie, who stands by her side all the time as they enjoy some of the best and dwell through some of the hardest moments in their lives. The sitcom stars Paris Berelc, Isabel May, Tiffani Thiessen in the lead roles. Each episode of the sitcom stretches for 25-30 minutes.

#7 Kim’s Convenience

Kim’s Convenience is the story of a Korean Family that has shifted to Canada for better prospects. The classic wholesome comedy show chronicles their daily lives and their convenience store. The 5 seasons long sitcom has an average run time of 30 minutes. The finale season of the comedy show premiered recently. The sitcom stars Simu Liu (who is soon to be seen in Marvel’s Shang Chi) along with Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Andrea Bang, and Jean Yoon in the lead roles.

#8 After Life

Created, written-directed and starring the hilarious Golden Globe winner Ricky Gervais, After Life is a two seasons long comedy-drama. It revolves around a man named Tony, played by Ricky Gervais, who has recently lost his beloved wife. He develops a rude yet hilarious sense of sarcasm that he believes to be his superpower. He decides to behave and say whatever he likes as a punishment to the world. The hilarious comedy, filled in with emotions, will bring tears to your eyes, both by laughing and following the journey of Tony in the show. The sitcom has already been renewed for a third season. After Life, apart from Ricky Gervais, also stars Mandeep Dhillon, Diane Morgan, Ashley Jensen and Tom Basden in the lead roles. The 12 episodes long series has an average length of 20 minutes per episode.

#9 Bojack Horseman

Back in the nineties, he was in a famous tv show, now Bojack Horseman deals with a loner life of celebrity and depression. The comedy show deals with deep-rooted mental health issues like anxiety, depression, trauma, etc. Through the character of Bojack Horseman, the animated TV show depicts that changes don’t occur in a day. The tragicomedy sitcom has been created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg. Will Arnett, Alison Brie, Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad), Amy Sedaris, Paul F. Tompkins provide voice-over in the comedy show. The 6 seasons long show has an average running time of 30 minutes. It’s one of the best English comedy shows by Netflix.

#10 Rick and Morty

Rick Sanchez, a sociopath scientist, uses his grandchild Morty for his absurd scientific research. Together, they embark on scientific adventures to different planets and dimensions. The science-fiction comedy show takes the audience on a journey. The series has its origin from a short film created by Justin Roiland as a parody to the Back To The Future movies. The series features voiceovers from Justin Roiland, Chris Parnell, Spencer Grammer, Sarah Chalke for the lead roles. The 5 season-long ongoing sci-fi comedy show has an average run time of 22 minutes.

#11 Dead to Me

Dead to Me is an American dark-comedy show. The 2 seasons long comedy dwells with the humour behind the themes of grief, anger and forgiveness. Jen, who loses her husband in a hit-and-run case, is eager to find the culprit. She meets Judy, a polar opposite person, in the support group and befriends her. Their unlikely bond results in a series of revelations and dark comedy. The series was nominated at the Primetime Emmy Awards. Dead to Me stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini in the lead. The 20 episodes long tragicomedy has an average run time between 25-30 minutes.

#12 Big Mouth

Big Mouth is an adult coming of the age comedy-drama that deals with the story of teen puberty. The 4 season-long comedy show spans over 25-40 minutes each episode. The adult comedy-drama depicts a hilarious series of events in the life of a high school teacher. Comedy veterans John Mulaney, Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph and Jordan Peele have provided their voiceovers to some important characters in the show.

#13 F Is for Family

Set in the era of the 70s, F is For Family is an adult comedy-drama show. The show is based on the life of stand-up comedian and co-creator of the show Bill Burr. Frank Murphy, is a short-tempered man and lives in the suburbs with his family. The show revolves around his life and past trauma that takes the form of comedy. The 4 seasons and 36 episodes long satire has an average run time of 30 minutes.

#14 Russian Doll

Nadia, a young woman, gets stuck in a never-ending time loop where she keeps dying only to return again into the loop. The sci-fi dark comedy series is created by the Emmy Award-winning actress Natasha Lyonne, who plays the role of Nadine. She tries to solve the loop and discovers an absurd reality. The 8 episode long comedy-drama spans about 30 minutes each episode. It also stars Greta Lee, Yul Vazquez, Charlie Barnett, Elizabeth Ashley in the lead roles.

#15 Jane The Virgin

Jane The Virgin is a coming-of-age sitcom. It revolves around the life of Jane Villanueva, a 23-year-old Latin-American. She is under a vow from her Abuela to preserve herself for marriage. In a medical accident, she gets artificially inseminated. To her horror, the child belongs to her boss and her former crush Rafael Solano. The sitcom is about Jane’s family, which includes her mother and her Abuela, Jane’s journey of being a mother, her romantic relationships and her career as an author. The series stars Gina Rodriguez, Justin Baldoni, Andrea Navedo, Ivonne Coll, Jamie Camil and Bret Dier in the lead roles. The American telenovela has an interesting narration format. It spans over 4 seasons, 100 episodes with an average running time of 40 minutes.